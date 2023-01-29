Read full article on original website
Littleton, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Littleton. The Arapahoe High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on January 30, 2023, 18:00:00. The Chaparral High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on January 31, 2023, 15:00:00.
Summit Nordic ski team endures snowy conditions to place well at Nordic ski race in Minturn
Most of the time, powdery snow is highly sought after in the world of snowsports. In fact, many people choose to take work off and drive countless miles just to get their turns in a new, fresh layer of snow. In Nordic skiing, powder is perhaps the last thing a...
Crashes constant at Denver intersection
Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Denver weather: Below zero temps again Tuesday morning. Denver’s weather...
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
VAIL — Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never...
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Popular Colorado Destination Named One Of The Cheapest Places To Travel
Travel + Leisure looked to Kayak to find the most budget-friendly vacation spots around the world.
Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Denver ties 38-year-old cold record
The National Weather Service says Denver tied a cold record set in 1985 on Monday morning.
Vail Resorts sees uptick in skier traffic over last year’s record showing — but not in Colorado
VAIL — Early-season skier traffic to Vail Resorts’ 37 North American ski areas was up 12.5% through Jan. 8 compared with the same period last season, the company reported earlier this month. That bump is not evident in Colorado, where the company’s five resorts are seeing pretty mellow...
Calling all stargazers: You can watch a rare comet streak across the sky at The Pad in Silverthorne this week
Summit County doesn’t have nearly as many city lights as other metropolitan areas which makes it a great place to stargaze. This week, those interested in the night sky have the opportunity to see the brightening comet C 2022 E3 ZTF, which is also known as the Green Comet. According to multiple news platforms, this comet won’t visit the Earth and our inner solar system until another 50,000 years pass.
Obituary: Charlie Leonard
Charlie Leonard passed away in Lakewood, CO, on January 23. He is survived by his sisters Anne Leonard, Kim DiStefano, his nephew Luke DiStefano, his niece Kara DiStefano Strickland, and his grandniece Neve Strickland. He was preceded in death by his parents, long-time Summit County residents Glenn and Virginia Leonard.
Airfares at Colorado airport at lowest levels in 25 years
Local business leaders and city officials call it the Southwest effect — and for good reason. After Southwest Airlines brought service to the Colorado Springs Airport nearly two years ago, local air fares plunged to a 25-year low, according to recent federal transportation data. What’s more, the gap between...
HTLF Officially Moves Headquarters to Denver
HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, officially moved its corporate headquarters to Denver and out of Dubuque as of January 1st but company officials stressed that the change will have little effect on their local operations. The move to Denver comes as HTLF continues to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters into one based in Colorado.
Experience Thousands of Flowers in Bloom at the Colorado Garden & Home Show
The 64th Colorado Garden & Home Show, produced by Colorado Garden Foundation with support from title sponsor Bellco Credit Union, will return to the Colorado Convention Center Feb. 4-12, 2023. Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a...
The new VSON Buena Vista clinic offers convenient orthopaedic services for patients in Chaffee County
We primarily think of Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery as a lifeline for patients in the I-70 resort corridor, but the pioneering healthcare organization has always worked to provide outreach to mountain communities far from Metro Denver. This month, VSON established a more permanent arrangement in Buena Vista to offer patients...
Which winter sports do you want to try in 2023?
No new year without new year resolutions. Many people make new year’s resolutions with the intention of getting more fit and healthy. But sports such as soccer or basketball are not for everyone. Some people just want to connect with nature and enjoy the winter wonders in terms of sport. If you’re one of the winter-loving outdoor enthusiasts looking for a new hobby, we’ve got you covered.
Family and friends celebrate the life of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail coach in Eagle County
VAIL — Lily Connelly loved all growing things. She filled her apartment in Vail with flowers and plants, and pondered every wildflower during the summer while biking and hiking around the valley. She was an untamed spirit who cared deeply for everyone who came into her life, and tended...
Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera
In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
