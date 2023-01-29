Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last
One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
Golf Digest
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
Golf Digest
Why this tour winner turned down LIV's money for personal freedom
PEBBLE BEACH — Tom Hoge will make his first title defense on tour this week, a juncture that allowed the 33-year-old to discuss the road not taken. Hoge is coming off a career campaign, one that saw him capture his breakthrough win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am en route to finishing 10th on the FedEx Cup standings. Hoge has continued that momentum into the new season, logging five finishes of T-13 or better in the early year, and enters this week at No. 29 in the World Ranking. Nevertheless, as he told the media on Tuesday at Pebble Beach, Hoge doesn’t consider himself among the upper echelon of players on tour. When discussing if that made last year’s win a pinch-me moment, Hoge’s initial response—while one of appreciation and gratitude—was not particularly revealing. “I feel like I've had the potential to be here, but it's taken me so long to get there that I would say I've got a lot better appreciation for it, just like getting into these majors,” Hoge said. “You see how many good players there are.”
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
GolfWRX
Sam Ryder roasted by fellow pros for wearing joggers at Torrey Pines…and even John Daly took aim
At last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour journeyman Sam Ryder held the lead, or a share of the lead for 54 holes. When Sunday’s final round came around, the pressure began to mount. He had PGA Tour stars such as Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Max Homa attempting to chase him down and prevent him from getting his illusive first career PGA Tour victory.
Golf Digest
Bubba Watson says he'll 'beg' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in this one event
Bubba Watson will have two main objectives when he goes to Augusta National in April: play his way into winning a golf tournament and talk his way into simply playing another. The two-time Masters champ is making his return to competitive golf at this week's Saudi International following a right knee injury that kept him off the course for eight months. It will also mark his first event since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Dustin Johnson?
How much money did Dustin Johnson pick up for signing with LIV Golf in 2022?
Look: New Photo Of Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral
Phil Mickelson has been out of the public eye - well, kind of - ever since he left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. Audiences haven't really seen him compete in quite a while as the LIV Golf competitions were mainly broadcast on YouTube. Those that haven't see Mickelson in a few months were ...
Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and In Gee Chun among 13 major winners in upcoming Saudi Ladies International field
The Aramco Saudi Ladies International has announced that 13 major winners will be included in this year’s field, highlighted by World No. 1 Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang and defending champ Georgia Hall. The event, which is the presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,...
golfmagic.com
Bubba Watson gives PGA boss direct message after reacting to Masters dinner joke
LIV Golf's Bubba Watson has reacted to Scottie Scheffler's Masters dinner-for-one joke as he revealed he'll beg PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to play in the 2023 PNC Championship with his son. Reigning Masters champion Scheffler previously said he had planned to have "a little table in the corner" for...
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth explains why Dustin Johnson is missed more than most LIV Golf members
PEBBLE BEACH—This week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am coincides with the Saudi International, an Asian Tour event which is notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the primary backer of LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed circuit has spurred a schism in the professional game, leading to hurt feelings and contentious views on both sides of the battle, yet one defector who seemingly remains in good standing with his former peers is Dustin Johnson. This week Johnson’s absence especially rings true, as Johnson is a two-time Pebble winner and boasted eight top 10s in 13 appearances.
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s shocking gear surprise in Dubai | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. After a two-month hiatus, Rory McIlroy returned to the course in Dubai with some new clubs in the bag. One of them was somewhat predictable — a 15-degree TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood that put on a show during our recent round of testing.
TaylorMade Vs Callaway – Gloves Are Off In the Battle For The Best Driver Of 2023
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 and the Callaway Paradym drivers are going head-to-head as two of the biggest releases of 2023.
Bridgestone e6, e9 Long Drive, e12 Contact golf balls (2023)
Golfers who demand the ultimate combination of distance off the tee and spin around the green play premium golf balls that typically come with a premium price. For instance, Bryson DeChambeau plays a Bridgestone Tour B X, Tiger Woods prefers Bridgestone’s Tour B XS and Lexi Thompson opts for a Bridgestone Tour B RX. Each of those balls is loaded with technologies, and they cost $47.99 per dozen.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season
PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style
You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Does fresh footage PROVE Patrick Reed was telling porkies in Dubai?
Patrick Reed once again found himself at the centre of a rules debate during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. We are sure this is not the last we have heard about the incident involving the LIV Golf League player. In case you didn't know what...
Golf Digest
The Arnie Awards 2022: Golfers Who Give Back
The spirit of Arnold Palmer lives on. No individual golfer ever gave back more than Arnold Palmer did, and that’s why the highest award Golf Digest bestows is called The Arnie. This is the 11th consecutive year Golf Digest has celebrated golfers who give back, partnering with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. This year, in recognition of their charitable works, our joint panel selected boxing champion Canelo Álvarez and PGA Tour pro Ryan Palmer as the two recipients of The Arnie. At the 2023 AT&T in February, each will receive a trophy-size version of a Palmer bronze sculpture created by the artist Zenos Frudakis. Also, Golf Digest will donate a total of $100,000 to the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.
Comments / 0