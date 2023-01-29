ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Girls Basketball: Columbia’s 3rd Quarter Explosion Helps Seal Upset Victory Against Verona

By Fred Smith
 4 days ago

MAPLEWOOD/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Columbia’s girls basketball team faced Verona in the first round of the Essex County Tournament at home Saturday morning.

Columbia was forecasted to be the underdog, but surely didn’t play like that was the case. A 24-point third quarter boosted the Cougars past the Hillbillies and the final score was 58-41.

The game began with a very even first quarter. 10-9 was the score in favor of Verona after 8 minutes of play. Columbia tightened up on defense in the second quarter giving only 5 points. Star player Shana Desir began heating up as well. She finished the game as the leading scorer with 17 points and was tied for the lead in rebounds with six. The score was 25-10 heading into half-time.

Columbia came out of the break firing on all cylinders. Talia Baptiste helped lead the charge amassing some steals that turned into fastbreak layups. She finished the contest with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and five assists to go along with a block and four steals.

The Cougars scored 24 points and extended the lead to 18. Senior Bella Galatt also had a nice third quarter nabbing some steals for herself while adding two assists to her totals. Columbia entered the fourth quarter with the score 49-31. The Cougars were able to hold off the Hillbillies and coast to a 58-41 win.

Allie Harris had herself a nice game as well scoring nine points, grabbing six rebounds, and swatting two blocks throughout the game. The senior tied her season high in both points and rebounds.

Columbia improves to 7-11 on the year and 5-5 in the conference. The Cougars next game is Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Caldwell at home.

