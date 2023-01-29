Read full article on original website
Collider
More Gothic Movies To Watch Like 'The Invitation'
The Invitation, directed by Jessica M. Thompson, is a modern-day gothic horror film that was released in late 2022. After her mother dies, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) decides that she wants to know the rest of her family and purchases a DNA testing kit. To her surprise, she finds a long-lost cousin in England who meets up with her and invites her to the English countryside to attend a wedding and meet the rest of the family members. When there, Evie meets Walter (Thomas Doherty), and what starts as a lavish fairytale romance quickly turns dark and twisted while uncovering her family history and true reasoning for her being invited to the wedding.
Collider
10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West
The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 Trailer Has Poor Jennifer Aniston Accidentally Murdering Someone With An Axe
Murder Mystery 2 is set to bring back Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's detective skills, as well as a politely accidental axe murder.
Murder Mystery 2: Everything to Know
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in the anticipated Netflix sequel Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up again for Murder Mystery 2! Following the release of the first film in 2019, Netflix shared the official glimpse of the upcoming sequel on Jan. 30. Set four years after the events of the original, this outing sees Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz as full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency. Filming for the project first began in Oahu, Hawaii...
The Killing Kind — cast, plot and all about the thriller starring Colin Morgan
The Killing Kind on Paramount sees Emma Appleton as a high-flying barrister with a dangerous client played by Colin Morgan.
tvinsider.com
‘James at 15’ Actor Lance Kerwin Dies at 62
Actor Lance Kerwin has died. The performer, who is known for his work in shows like James at 15 and Salem’s Lot, was just 62 years old. News of Kerwin’s death was reportedly revealed by his daughter Savanah, according to Variety. Kerwin died Tuesday, January 24, in San Clemente, California, and an autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death.
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Sets Five Movie Premieres for March: See the Schedule (Exclusive)
Hallmark has set five new movie premieres for March with romances led by Three Wise Men and a Baby's Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes; Lucifer's Aimee Garcia; Kristoffer Polaha; and more; ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Channel will debut three original films, including Picture of Her, which kicks...
CNET
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' actor, dead at 62
Lance Kerwin, an actor best known for his role on the TV miniseries "Salem's Lot" and other notable series throughout the '70s, has died, his talent agent John Boitano tells CNN. He was 62. No information on his cause of death was provided. Kerwin began his career appearing in a...
The Boogeyman Trailer Reveals What’s Lurking Under the Bed: Watch
The film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1973 short story “The Boogeyman” has been lurking in the shadows since it was announced in 2018, but now the monster movie has finally emerged with its first trailer. The film stars Yellowjackets breakout Sophie Thatcher and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vivien Lyra...
crimereads.com
The Best Reviewed Books of the Month
A look at the month’s best reviewed crime novels, mysteries, and thrillers. A genuine literary event … Others before Ellis have attempted to retool the serial narrative for the internet age. Nothing has felt quite as thrilling as Ellis’s year-long, hour-by-hour performance of The Shards … Any lingering uncertainty that its brilliance lay more in the recitation than the writing can be dispensed with. The Shards isn’t just Ellis’s strongest novel since the 90s, it’s a full-spectrum triumph, incorporating and subverting everything he’s done before and giving us, if we follow the book’s ingenious, gleefully self-aware conceit, nothing less than the Ellis origin story”
How to Read Anne Rice's 'Mayfair Witches' Books In Order
Dive into some magic while watching the AMC series.
Adapting Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot: 2021's Chapelwaite Is A Creepy And Horrific Prequel To King's Beloved Vampire Novel
Violent murder, bloodsucking, an eyeless baby and more make Chapelwaite effective small screen gothic horror.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
What Time Will ‘Lockwood & Co.’ Premiere on Netflix?
Ready for your next Netflix supernatural obsession? The long-awaited adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s Lockwood & Co. series is about to hit the service this weekend. Lockwood & Co. is set in an alternate version of London overrun by ghosts, where the city’s only hope is found in various agencies staffed by youths with the ability to see these specters and fight them off. Because folks lose the ability to see ghosts when they hit their 20s, ghost-hunting is an occupation for the youth. Lockwood & Co. follows three scrappy teens — Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) — who are trying to fight the good fight out of their indie operation.
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 9 Other Great Irish Movies Were Nominated For Oscar
Ireland is enjoying a record number of nominations for the nation at the 2023 Oscars, with a total of 14 nods in multiple categories. However, 2023 is not the only year Irish movies received nominations and created history with their productions. Irish films have long been renowned for their sense...
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning slasher dishes out a disturbing medley of murder and mayhem on streaming
Slasher movies generally don’t tend to find much favor during the thick of awards season, but as a star-studded musical of a beloved stage production that saw Tim Burton diving back into the macabre with a star-studded cast in tow, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street proved to be an exception.
Is Fox’s ‘Accused’ Based on True Stories? The Inspiration for the Anthology Show’s Crimes
'Accused' is Fox's newest hit crime drama, telling 15 standalone stories in season 1 — but are any of them true? Here's what we know.
