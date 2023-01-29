ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Briggs: How much fun is this Toledo men's basketball team?

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTqpb_0kUv51F000

The crowd provided the tinderbox.

The Toledo men’s basketball team brought the match.

With a gathering of 6,922 that filled all but the highest reaches of Savage Arena, the old gym rocked as UT rolled to a 91-77 rivalry win over Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon.

If the Rockets (15-6, 5-2) were not at their best, they were at their most enjoyable, delighting with a high-flying hoops ballet.

Never mind they couldn’t hit the broad side of the arena from deep, sinking 7 of 27 3-point attempts.

The most dangerous offense in recent MAC history — hey, that’s what the metrics tell us — features more dimensions than a sci-fi thriller, and it showed.

With Toledo’s veterans playing the usual hits and reserve guard E.J. Farmer (15 points) starring in a cameo role, the home team put on a show, one fun, fast, and clinical possession at a time. The Rockets shot an outrageous 76 percent (28-of-37) from inside the arc, and finished with 17 assists against just five turnovers.

“We just take pride in not turning the ball over, making the right play, sharing the ball,” said point guard RayJ Dennis, who had 21 points and six assists. “Even when it gets high-paced like this, this is how we play. We’re used to it.”

Rockets fans are, too.

Maybe even too used to it.

With a near-full house — and students packing the baseline sections — Saturday was a good reminder to stop and savor the journey.

We all can get caught up in the destination, as in March, and we tend to view everything through the lens of what it means for Toledo’s chances to end its 43-year NCAA tournament drought.

Will the Rockets be deep enough? Big enough? Mentally tough enough?

Fair questions, all of them.

But be sure to enjoy the present, too.

The two-time defending Mid-American Conference champions have a hell of a thing going, and to miss out is the loss of any fan of basketball in its most entertaining form.

Especially this year.

Toledo’s inferior-but-improving defense might have receded with the loss of Ryan Rollins to the NBA. But, remarkably, its powerhouse offense has elevated to another level, as seen again Saturday against BG (10-11, 4-4).

Its Big Three scorers — Dennis, the expert maestro, and senior forwards J.T. Shumate (14 points, six assists) and Setric Millner, Jr. (21 points, seven rebounds), both masters of all trades — play as if they have shared a court since grade school.

For that matter, so does everyone.

The Rockets are more efficient than solar panels, playing together (they assist on half of their field goals), smart (they’re 14th in turnover percentage, per KenPom), and shooting it better than the Golden State Warriors. (Yep, technically, that last statement is true. UT makes a league-best 38.7 percent of its 3s, with a 55.2 effective field-goal percentage; the aimless Warriors make only 37.9 percent of their 3s.)

How explosive are the Rockets?

■ They’re averaging 85.15 points per game, the third most nationally behind Gonzaga (86.5) and Southern Utah (85.7), and most in the MAC by a country mile (BG is second at 78.2).

■ Toledo is scoring 1.19 points per possession, second behind only Youngstown State.

■ UT is 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, which estimates how a team would fare against the average Division I defense. The only teams from outside the six power conferences ranked higher? Houston and Gonzaga, which are No. 3 and No. 14 in the AP poll, respectively.

For context, coach Tod Kowalczyk’s previous highest-rated offense was in 2021, when Toledo finished 19th.

“We’re a really good offensive team,” Kowalczyk said. “I’d say the COVID year may have been better. You had Marreon Jackson, Spencer Littleson, a young Ryan Rollins. That team was very efficient, but this year is right there with it. You look at the numbers, they don’t lie.”

Nor did the roars that filled Savage Arena on Saturday.

The Rockets are far from perfect, but they do make a perfect way to spend a basketball day.

“This is an environment that we should have every night,” Kowalczyk said.

Toledo will keep bringing the match.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zagsblog.com

Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits

Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development

Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap.  That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
continentalenews.com

OHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf District Draw Results

Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.
OTTAWA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament

Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
ARCHBOLD, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo plant prepares for EV future after GM investment

TOLEDO, Ohio — In September, General Motors announced that $760 million dollars will be invested into Toledo Propulsions Systems to make electric drive units. The first step is to prepare employees. "We establish a launch team, that team has expertise in development standardized work and then they go through...
TOLEDO, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?

TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating what three teenage boys were doing behind a 7-Eleven when two of the teens were shot. It happened at the store on Upton avenue late Tuesday night. Investigators say a 14-year-old boy ran inside the 7-Eleven convenience store around 8:00 p.m. suffering...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledoans question need for more car washes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy