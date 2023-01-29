Briggs: How much fun is this Toledo men's basketball team?

The crowd provided the tinderbox.

The Toledo men’s basketball team brought the match.

With a gathering of 6,922 that filled all but the highest reaches of Savage Arena, the old gym rocked as UT rolled to a 91-77 rivalry win over Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon.

If the Rockets (15-6, 5-2) were not at their best, they were at their most enjoyable, delighting with a high-flying hoops ballet.

Never mind they couldn’t hit the broad side of the arena from deep, sinking 7 of 27 3-point attempts.

The most dangerous offense in recent MAC history — hey, that’s what the metrics tell us — features more dimensions than a sci-fi thriller, and it showed.

With Toledo’s veterans playing the usual hits and reserve guard E.J. Farmer (15 points) starring in a cameo role, the home team put on a show, one fun, fast, and clinical possession at a time. The Rockets shot an outrageous 76 percent (28-of-37) from inside the arc, and finished with 17 assists against just five turnovers.

“We just take pride in not turning the ball over, making the right play, sharing the ball,” said point guard RayJ Dennis, who had 21 points and six assists. “Even when it gets high-paced like this, this is how we play. We’re used to it.”

Rockets fans are, too.

Maybe even too used to it.

With a near-full house — and students packing the baseline sections — Saturday was a good reminder to stop and savor the journey.

We all can get caught up in the destination, as in March, and we tend to view everything through the lens of what it means for Toledo’s chances to end its 43-year NCAA tournament drought.

Will the Rockets be deep enough? Big enough? Mentally tough enough?

Fair questions, all of them.

But be sure to enjoy the present, too.

The two-time defending Mid-American Conference champions have a hell of a thing going, and to miss out is the loss of any fan of basketball in its most entertaining form.

Especially this year.

Toledo’s inferior-but-improving defense might have receded with the loss of Ryan Rollins to the NBA. But, remarkably, its powerhouse offense has elevated to another level, as seen again Saturday against BG (10-11, 4-4).

Its Big Three scorers — Dennis, the expert maestro, and senior forwards J.T. Shumate (14 points, six assists) and Setric Millner, Jr. (21 points, seven rebounds), both masters of all trades — play as if they have shared a court since grade school.

For that matter, so does everyone.

The Rockets are more efficient than solar panels, playing together (they assist on half of their field goals), smart (they’re 14th in turnover percentage, per KenPom), and shooting it better than the Golden State Warriors. (Yep, technically, that last statement is true. UT makes a league-best 38.7 percent of its 3s, with a 55.2 effective field-goal percentage; the aimless Warriors make only 37.9 percent of their 3s.)

How explosive are the Rockets?

■ They’re averaging 85.15 points per game, the third most nationally behind Gonzaga (86.5) and Southern Utah (85.7), and most in the MAC by a country mile (BG is second at 78.2).

■ Toledo is scoring 1.19 points per possession, second behind only Youngstown State.

■ UT is 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, which estimates how a team would fare against the average Division I defense. The only teams from outside the six power conferences ranked higher? Houston and Gonzaga, which are No. 3 and No. 14 in the AP poll, respectively.

For context, coach Tod Kowalczyk’s previous highest-rated offense was in 2021, when Toledo finished 19th.

“We’re a really good offensive team,” Kowalczyk said. “I’d say the COVID year may have been better. You had Marreon Jackson, Spencer Littleson, a young Ryan Rollins. That team was very efficient, but this year is right there with it. You look at the numbers, they don’t lie.”

Nor did the roars that filled Savage Arena on Saturday.

The Rockets are far from perfect, but they do make a perfect way to spend a basketball day.

“This is an environment that we should have every night,” Kowalczyk said.

Toledo will keep bringing the match.