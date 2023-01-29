Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
In the spirit of Dick Tomey, Arizona again has embraced its Polynesian roots
In many ways, the Polynesian moʻomeheu, or culture, has been the backbone of the Arizona Wildcats football program going back to the start of the Dick Tomey era well over 30 years ago. Tomey, an icon in Hawaii since his days as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, used...
KGUN 9
Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 5 in AP Top 25
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a weekend road sweep of the Washington schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Wildcats (19-3) moved up a spot from No. 6. Purdue (21-1) hung on to the top spot, followed...
Huskies Offer Hotly Pursued Arizona Running Back
The Phoenix rusher has 22 offers now and counting.
azdesertswarm.com
UA swimmer Ty Wells passes away at age 23
A recent member of Arizona’s men’s swim team has unexpectedly passed away. 23-year-old Ty Wells died earlier this week. No cause of death was given. Wells spent 2018-22 with the program, specializing in the breaststroke for the Wildcats. During the 2022 Pac-12 Championships he set personal bests in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breast, and last June competed in the USA Olympic Team Trials in Omaha for the 2022 Tokyo Games.
KGUN 9
Another chance of rain returns to southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next weather system is moving closer to southern Arizona and will bring some light rain and mountain snow through the middle of the week. This system isn't particularly cold and doesn't have much moisture to with, so rain and snow totals will be light.
seattlerefined.com
The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show
If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
KGUN 9
A slight chance for spotty showers again today
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a frosty start to the day, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a very slight chance for showers this afternoon, mainly south and east of Tucson. Highs will be similar to yesterday, with low 60s for Tucson and mid 50s for...
KGUN 9 Tucson News
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
chandlernews.com
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over the weekend, the Tucson Unified School District was hit by computer hackers who are now holding its data hostage. On Monday, Jan. 30, it forced schools to do ]work offline. Early Monday, staff across the district found a letter in their printers. The...
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
Fronteras Desk
Tucson's newly-reopened affordable housing waitlist draws more than 15K submissions
The city of Tucson has finished its first round of a program reopened last year to allow residents to join a waitlist for public housing. This week, city officials said they received more than 15,000 pre-applications during the three-week window that opened Jan. 3. Those pre-applications will now be entered...
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection Seattle | Mall in Auburn, Washington
South of Seattle and closer than the Premium Outlets is another option for cheap shopping in Seattle, The Outlet Collection Seattle. It is an indoor shopping center with a good variety of stores offering discounted prices ranging up to 70% on clothing and accessories. It may not have the luxury...
thetacomaledger.com
The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt
This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
KGUN 9
February will arrive along with a warming trend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We bring January to a close with more chilly air, but February arrives with a warming trend. A weak low pressure system will continue moving east and high pressure will begin to build from the west. This weekend, highs will climb into the mid to...
fullsuitcase.com
North Cascades Day Trip (from Seattle): Itinerary, Map & Tips
Planning to visit North Cascades National Park from Seattle and wondering how to do it in just a day? In this guide, we share a suggested itinerary for the North Cascades day trip, as well as practical info and tips to help you plan your trip. Find out!. Located close...
AZFamily
These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to the foodie scene, and a handful of restaurants have been honored for their culinary creations. Four restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country this year. Just making the Top 10 at No. 8 is Tumerico in Tucson. The restaurant features Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food with popular dishes like huevos rancheros and al pastor tacos. Yelpers also highlighted the breakfast burrito and the tasty salsa bar.
