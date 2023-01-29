ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 5 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a weekend road sweep of the Washington schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Wildcats (19-3) moved up a spot from No. 6. Purdue (21-1) hung on to the top spot, followed...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

UA swimmer Ty Wells passes away at age 23

A recent member of Arizona’s men’s swim team has unexpectedly passed away. 23-year-old Ty Wells died earlier this week. No cause of death was given. Wells spent 2018-22 with the program, specializing in the breaststroke for the Wildcats. During the 2022 Pac-12 Championships he set personal bests in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breast, and last June competed in the USA Olympic Team Trials in Omaha for the 2022 Tokyo Games.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Another chance of rain returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next weather system is moving closer to southern Arizona and will bring some light rain and mountain snow through the middle of the week. This system isn't particularly cold and doesn't have much moisture to with, so rain and snow totals will be light.
TUCSON, AZ
seattlerefined.com

The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
PUYALLUP, WA
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A slight chance for spotty showers again today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a frosty start to the day, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a very slight chance for showers this afternoon, mainly south and east of Tucson. Highs will be similar to yesterday, with low 60s for Tucson and mid 50s for...
TUCSON, AZ
chandlernews.com

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over the weekend, the Tucson Unified School District was hit by computer hackers who are now holding its data hostage. On Monday, Jan. 30, it forced schools to do ]work offline. Early Monday, staff across the district found a letter in their printers. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection Seattle | Mall in Auburn, Washington

South of Seattle and closer than the Premium Outlets is another option for cheap shopping in Seattle, The Outlet Collection Seattle. It is an indoor shopping center with a good variety of stores offering discounted prices ranging up to 70% on clothing and accessories. It may not have the luxury...
AUBURN, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt

This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
TACOMA, WA
KGUN 9

February will arrive along with a warming trend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We bring January to a close with more chilly air, but February arrives with a warming trend. A weak low pressure system will continue moving east and high pressure will begin to build from the west. This weekend, highs will climb into the mid to...
TUCSON, AZ
fullsuitcase.com

North Cascades Day Trip (from Seattle): Itinerary, Map & Tips

Planning to visit North Cascades National Park from Seattle and wondering how to do it in just a day? In this guide, we share a suggested itinerary for the North Cascades day trip, as well as practical info and tips to help you plan your trip. Find out!. Located close...
SEATTLE, WA
AZFamily

These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to the foodie scene, and a handful of restaurants have been honored for their culinary creations. Four restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country this year. Just making the Top 10 at No. 8 is Tumerico in Tucson. The restaurant features Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food with popular dishes like huevos rancheros and al pastor tacos. Yelpers also highlighted the breakfast burrito and the tasty salsa bar.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy