WCIA
Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Kick-Off 2023 Cookie Season
Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Kick-Off 2023 Cookie Season February 3 with the Exclusively Online, New Raspberry Rally™ Cookie among other favorites. The annual Cookie Sale powers amazing experiences in outdoors, STEM, and beyond. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are getting ready to kick off the 2023 Girl Scout...
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Illinois Is Home to a Wizard Of Oz Festival – Illinois Oz Festival Here’s What You Need to Know
Many of us grew up hearing those six words while watching Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and the Tin Man head off to find the wizard. The Wizard of Oz was released in 1939 and as of 2023 is 84 years old. Few movies have stood the test of time quite like this beloved classic.
myrewind935.com
City budget process continues
As Springfield’s city budget hearings roll on, Ald. Roy Williams told the public works director the number of housing complaints seems to have gone up, so much so that director Nate Bottom could use another housing inspector. Bottom has already asked to restore the position of city engineer. At...
KWQC
Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new features of a chatbot update. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday that those checking for unclaimed property on the ICash website will now be able to ask questions to a chatbot, named Abe, according to a media release from government officials. Users will also be able to alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
wgnradio.com
What is the big opportunity surrounding Illinois’ new DNR?
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter talks about the new Illinois Director of Natural Resources and the big opportunity surrounding her. Later he discusses what it’s like to hunt the most physically challenging game bird in North America.
Maren Morris To Headline Illinois State Fair for 2023
The first major country artist has been announced for the Illinois State Fair. Maren Morris will hit the Grandstand Stage this year at the Illinois State Fair on Saturday, August 19. The announcement was just made on the Illinois State Fair Facebook Page. No information on when tickets will be...
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …. A bill to make sure that patients know about changes to their medical records...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
$13 million announced for Illinois Works pre-apprenticeship program expansion
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has awarded $13 million to 30 recipients, expanding the Illinois Works pre-apprenticeship program, which creates a qualified talent pipeline of diverse candidates in construction and the building trades. Funding will expand access to the...
KFVS12
Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Ill., some are still chipping their way out
HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - The main roads may be cleared, but parking lots and sidewalks are still covered in ice. Some residents in southern Illinois are still chipping away from yesterday’s storm. Thomas Shanahan has been clearing properties since Monday night. He said he worked from 6 p.m. on...
Illinois bill would alert patients about medical record changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill to make sure that patients know about changes to their medical records has been introduced in the Illinois state capitol. Representative Dan Caulkins, the bill’s sponsor, said that some healthcare provider systems are filtering out information on changes to medical records. He said that the bill is also meant […]
13 Things That Will Make Winter Suck Less in Illinois
Are you 'trapped' in this cold state with no signs of escape? If you're not a fan of the cold, windy winters in Illinois, try one of these 13 things to feel better. I've spent most of my life living in the Midwest and I've seen enough of the seasonal change that people speak so fondly of when you ask them if they'd like to move to a place like Arizona. The absence of sunlight and the extreme cold are not my favorite things, so I do a few things to make the winter season less awful. Which of these things does it for you?
kbsi23.com
Cape officers praised for heroism, save Illinois man
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – On Jan. 27, 2023, officers were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a field adjacent to I-55 near Wolverine Lane. Corporal Rogers, Patrolman McCain, and Patrolman Koesterer arrived on scene and began searching around the vehicle for anyone. While canvassing the area, McCain located an elderly male, lying on his back in several inches of water at the bottom of a drainage ditch.
agupdate.com
Local growers still need more processing options
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Reliable processing for duck eggs, patients filling doctor prescriptions for fruits and vegetables at farmers markets, and challenges for small-acreage growers aren’t usually things Adam Nielsen hears about in his listening sessions for the 2023 Farm Bill. But these were among the topics that came...
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
Illinois to spend $74 million to prevent beach erosion
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state hopes $74 million will keep part of the Illinois shoreline from washing away.Chopper 2 got this look at the snow-covered sand at Illinois Beach State Parkwhere rising water levels have been eroding the shoreline.The Department of Natural Resources is allocating $74 million to build underwater reefs as well as offshore ridges to protect the shoreline from waves and currents.
