Sporting News
Tom Trbojevic ready to ‘own the ground’ for Manly as he returns from reconditioning trip
In recent years, there has been a few select clips of Tom Trbojevic that have come to define him. There’s the momentum shifting hit-up halfway through a set right into the jaws of an opposition pack that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck also made his bread and butter not too long ago.
Sporting News
'It's a relief': How the ABs 7s stunned RSA in Cup final
The All Blacks Sevens walked down the North-West tunnel at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium with heads hung low following a painful defeat to fierce rivals South Africa on Saturday. After last weekend’s painful defeat to Argentina in the Hamilton Sevens Cup final, the New Zealand Men’s team travelled across the ditch for a chance at redemption.
Sporting News
Why New Zealand Rugby is about to be 'hit with a big old shock'
The All Blacks have been “blessed” with some world class first-fives over the years, including the likes of Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett. But the All Blacks’ playmaking stocks are set to be put to the test. After a generation of success, glory and excellence, the All...
Sporting News
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold signs contract extension through 2026 World Cup
Graham Arnold will lead the Socceroos through their next World Cup campaign. Football Australia confirmed the 59-year-old has signed on until the end of the 2026 World Cup in North America, capping a remarkable turnaround following calls for him to be replaced during Australia’s stuttering qualification run for the Qatar tournament.
Sporting News
Could Karl Oloapu's arrival spell disaster for Kyle Flanagan at the Bulldogs?
Canterbury have signed one of the hottest young prospects in rugby league on a long-term deal - and it could spell disaster for current halfback Kyle Flanagan. Kyle Oloapu - the Australian Schoolboys captain and prodigious playmaking talent - has inked a four-year NRL contract with the Bulldogs, leaving the Broncos after a messy contract saga.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sporting News
Will Penisini extends his stay at Parramatta Eels for two more years
Will Penisini has signed a two-year contract extension at the Parramatta Eels that will tie the local junior to the club until at least the end of 2025. The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last year, cementing his spot in the centres as Brad Arthur’s men made it all the way to the grand final, while he also went on to represent Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup.
Sporting News
Harry Soutter transfer to Leicester City: Socceroo set to shatter Australian record in Premier League move
Socceroos defender Harry Souttar is set become Australia's most expensive football transfer after it was confirmed he would be joining Premier League side Leicester City, pending a medical. The 24-year-old central defender will trade Championship club Stoke City for England's top division with the transfer fee understood to be £15...
Sporting News
Who is Julian Araujo? Why Barcelona want LA Galaxy, Mexico right-back and why it would be a shrewd signing
A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. First reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona reached a Deadline Day deal for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee, but apparently the paperwork was submitted right at the deadline and the clubs are waiting on word from FIFA to see if the deal will be greenlit, per Spanish outlet Relevo.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 ratings takes a plummet but a new record is made
The Australian Open 2023 ratings are in and organisers are met with mixed emotions about how the tournament went. Following a record-breaking fortnight in 2022, where a total of 12.5 million people tuned into the opening Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, this year's edition failed to live up to the expectation.
