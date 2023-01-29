ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU tennis tops Indiana

By Fallyn Swiger, WVU Athletics
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Indiana 4-3 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana.

“Today was a big team win for our team! Closing our doubles at No. 2 court and then finding a way to close out the No. 1 doubles were huge,” Coach Misa Lisac said. “In singles matches we competed well. Momo, Michaela, and Pei-Ju all did a great job of staying disciplined and closed out their matches when they created opportunities. Cami, Ting-Pei, and Maja battled with everything they had today and stayed in the matches long enough to help us close out the team score. This is an important step forward for our program.”

Saturday’s match-up against the Hoosiers began with doubles play. Sophomore/senior pair Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang defeated Indiana’s Lara Schneider and Saby Nihalani, 7-6(8). Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova defeated Indiana’s Mila Mejic and Lauren Lemonds, 6-3.

Fifth-year senior Pei-ju Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik fell short to Indiana’s Alexandra Staiculescu and Rose Hu, 3-6.

Moving into singles play, the Mountaineers split with Kucharova, Nagato, and Hseih securing match wins, while Bossi, Chang, and Dodik came up short.

Doubles Results

  • Camilla Bossi / Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Lara Schneider / Saby Nihalani (Indiana), 7-6(8)
  • Momoko Nagato / Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Mila Mejic / Lauren Lemonds (Indiana), 6-3
  • Alexandra Staiculescu / Rose Hu (Indiana) def. Pei-Ju Hsieh / Maja Dodik (WVU), 6-3

Singles Results

  • Lara Schneider (Indiana) def. Camilla Bossi (WVU), 6-4, 6-1
  • Saby Nihalani (Indiana) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-1, 7-6(1)
  • Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Alexandra Staiculescu (Indiana), 6-2, 3-6, 6-0
  • Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Lauren Lemonds (Indiana), 6-2, 6-1
  • Mila Mejic (Indiana) def. Maja Dodik (WVU), 6-2, 6-2
  • Pei-Ju Hsieh (WVU) def. Rose Hu (Indiana), 6-4, 7-5

Looking ahead

West Virginia returns to action on Friday, Feb. 3 against Northern Kentucky at 1 p.m. in Morgantown.

