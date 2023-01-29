ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Highschool Basketball Pro

Argonia, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Udall High School basketball team will have a game with Argonia High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
ARGONIA, KS
KWCH.com

How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform. Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Bogey's celebrating Chiefs win uniquely

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's of Hutchinson is doing a special deal for the stripes Monday. "Referees have a hard job and get NO love! So, today only, anyone in the community who is a Referee for Rec leagues, competitive leagues, school leagues, whatever, come in and get any shake for half off!!"
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Cold Wednesday, but warmth on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but temperatures and wind chills are not as low as they were on Sunday, Monday, and yesterday. Later today underneath mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will climb above freezing for the first time since Saturday.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Real Men Sing event held at Bethany College

LINDSBORG, Kan. — The Real Men Sing vocal workshop at Bethany College Jan. 23 brought over 400 young men, grades 5-12, from 34 schools across Kansas to Lindsborg. The singers spent the day working with music professionals in one of three groups. The High School Choir, conducted by Paul...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Community support helping McPherson woman in-need get new furnace

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson woman recently hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia and sepsis should have a warm place to continue her recovery at home, thanks to her community. Last week the furnace at Edie Lamar’s mobile home gave out. This prompted a call to Jim’s Plumbing, based in McPherson....
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hardwick murder trial sees more than 45 witnesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Bettles hired by Fox Theatre

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Jowers announced as next Inman superintendent

INMAN, Kan. — The Inman USD 448 Board of Education announced Monday the filling of its superintendent vacancy. The district partnered with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board sought the district’s next superintendent. McPherson County native Stephen Jowers has been selected. Current leader Scott Friesen...
INMAN, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Catching a game at Jumbo’s Beef & Brew

We were in northeast Wichita one afternoon and looking for a place to catch a game. It feels like there isn’t a ton of options the farther north you go. For example, north Woodlawn feels pretty deserted. But as we kept driving further north, we passed by Jumbo’s Beef & Brew. It’s a place we’ve been to multiple times, but for whatever reason, we forgot they had a bar and a big television so that’s where we dropped by for some apps, drinks, and a game.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

