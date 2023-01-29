Read full article on original website
McPherson’s Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA women’s basketball career 3-point record at OU
The McPherson native has made more 3-pointers in a career than any other player in NCAA Div. I women’s basketball history.
Argonia, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KWCH.com
How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform. Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the...
How coach Loren Hibbs kept Wichita State Shockers baseball steady in a time of turbulence
The challenge to lead again has replenished his competitive fire and Hibbs said he is more invested than ever to make the Shockers great again.
Bogey's celebrating Chiefs win uniquely
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's of Hutchinson is doing a special deal for the stripes Monday. "Referees have a hard job and get NO love! So, today only, anyone in the community who is a Referee for Rec leagues, competitive leagues, school leagues, whatever, come in and get any shake for half off!!"
KWCH.com
Cold Wednesday, but warmth on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but temperatures and wind chills are not as low as they were on Sunday, Monday, and yesterday. Later today underneath mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will climb above freezing for the first time since Saturday.
Real Men Sing event held at Bethany College
LINDSBORG, Kan. — The Real Men Sing vocal workshop at Bethany College Jan. 23 brought over 400 young men, grades 5-12, from 34 schools across Kansas to Lindsborg. The singers spent the day working with music professionals in one of three groups. The High School Choir, conducted by Paul...
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
KWCH.com
Community support helping McPherson woman in-need get new furnace
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson woman recently hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia and sepsis should have a warm place to continue her recovery at home, thanks to her community. Last week the furnace at Edie Lamar’s mobile home gave out. This prompted a call to Jim’s Plumbing, based in McPherson....
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold start to the week, snowfall for some tomorrow
Bitterly cold temperatures kick off the work week, with highs only reaching into the teens and 20s across the region. Winds will remain out of the north, pulling colder air into the Sunflower State. A few flurries will be possible today, but all eyes are on the wintry mess tracking...
Family, friends remember rising Wichita musician killed in freak hunting accident
A viewing is scheduled for Monday and service on Tuesday. Both are open to the public.
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of K-42 and 135th Street West just before noon Tuesday.
Hardwick murder trial sees more than 45 witnesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
KWU's Pioneer Hall named to National Register of Historic Places
SALINA—Kansas Wesleyan’s Pioneer Hall, 100 E. Claflin Avenue in Salina, was named to the National Register of Historic Places earlier this month, according to a media release from the school. It becomes the 19th location in Saline County to earn the recognition, joining such places as the former...
Bettles hired by Fox Theatre
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting...
Heartland Credit Union completes merger with United Credit Union
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following approval by the National Credit Union Administration and the Kansas Department of Credit Unions, United Credit Union is now part of Heartland Credit Union. The effective date of the merger is February 1, 2023. “As a credit union that supports the same values and dedication...
‘Photo Angel’ connects 100-year-old Kansas picture with living relative
A Massachusetts woman has successfully connected a more than a century-old baby photo taken in Hutchinson with a relative on the west coast.
Jowers announced as next Inman superintendent
INMAN, Kan. — The Inman USD 448 Board of Education announced Monday the filling of its superintendent vacancy. The district partnered with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board sought the district’s next superintendent. McPherson County native Stephen Jowers has been selected. Current leader Scott Friesen...
wichitabyeb.com
Catching a game at Jumbo’s Beef & Brew
We were in northeast Wichita one afternoon and looking for a place to catch a game. It feels like there isn’t a ton of options the farther north you go. For example, north Woodlawn feels pretty deserted. But as we kept driving further north, we passed by Jumbo’s Beef & Brew. It’s a place we’ve been to multiple times, but for whatever reason, we forgot they had a bar and a big television so that’s where we dropped by for some apps, drinks, and a game.
