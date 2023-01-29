Kennesaw State Owls (17-6, 9-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (10-13, 5-5 ASUN) BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Owls face Bellarmine. The Knights have gone 6-4 in home games. Bellarmine is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO