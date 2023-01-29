ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Georgia Southern faces Georgia State on 3-game road slide

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-11, 5-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt) BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Eagles face Georgia State. The Panthers are 9-5 on their home court. Georgia State is 1-3 in one-possession games. The...
STATESBORO, GA
Porterville Recorder

Louisville faces Georgia Tech, seeks to break 10-game skid

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-19, 0-10 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -2; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville enters the matchup against Georgia Tech as losers of 10 games in a row. The Cardinals are 2-10 on their home court. Louisville has a 0-4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

Kennesaw State takes road win streak into matchup with Bellarmine

Kennesaw State Owls (17-6, 9-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (10-13, 5-5 ASUN) BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Owls face Bellarmine. The Knights have gone 6-4 in home games. Bellarmine is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
KENNESAW, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy