Columbus, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for threatening to crash plane into Ohio beer plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who threatened to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on Columbus’ North Side was sentenced Tuesday. James Meade II was sentenced to three years of Community Control, also known as a 36-month “reserved” or “pending” prison sentence. The reserve or pending status means Meade will not serve any […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officer injured in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two men arrested for theft at a construction company in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On January 30, 2023, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in progress at Steelial Construction on Mine Road. According to the caller, multiple males were seen going in and out of one of the buildings and taking items. Deputies arrived...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Wanted Man Arrested for More Drugs After Traffic Stop

PICKAWAY – A man who was wanted in a Grand Jury case in Miami County for drug possession has been arrested again with drugs in Pickaway county. According to the Pickaway county sheriff’s department on 1/27/23 A Pickaway County unit was heading south on US-23 around the area of the Ross county line when he got behind a tan four-door sedan that he detected was driving 70 mph. Deputy Thomas then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person struck by vehicle following two-car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was hit by a vehicle following a two-car crash in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened along Interstate 670 at Neil Avenue just before 7 a.m. According to police, a person got out of a car following the crash and was hit.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man hit by car along State Route 315 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hit by a car along State Route 315 in north Columbus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Bethel Road around 2 a.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a driver was heading north in a Nissan Altima when a man stepped out into the road.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. deputy injured by drug trafficking suspect

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In response to community concerns, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the US-23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force conducted increased enforcement efforts from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023. Over the three-day period, 40 traffic stops were made resulting in 6 citations for driving under suspension and 6 people being arrested on active arrest warrants.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
