PICKAWAY – A man who was wanted in a Grand Jury case in Miami County for drug possession has been arrested again with drugs in Pickaway county. According to the Pickaway county sheriff’s department on 1/27/23 A Pickaway County unit was heading south on US-23 around the area of the Ross county line when he got behind a tan four-door sedan that he detected was driving 70 mph. Deputy Thomas then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO