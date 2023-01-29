Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Strauss survivors launch website, compile timeline and documents of abuse and struggle with Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the USThe LanternColumbus, OH
Newly appointed faculty leaders to Office of Academic Affairs share their visions for the new yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
Man who operated catalytic theft ring in central Ohio pleads guilty
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man who 10TV profiled last March as part of a growing number of catalytic converter thefts has pleaded guilty. Tommy Cox entered a guilty plea Wednesday to 15 felonies in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts. He was indicted March 4, 2022...
Man sentenced for threatening to crash plane into Ohio beer plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who threatened to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on Columbus’ North Side was sentenced Tuesday. James Meade II was sentenced to three years of Community Control, also known as a 36-month “reserved” or “pending” prison sentence. The reserve or pending status means Meade will not serve any […]
WSYX ABC6
Officer injured in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two men arrested for theft at a construction company in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On January 30, 2023, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in progress at Steelial Construction on Mine Road. According to the caller, multiple males were seen going in and out of one of the buildings and taking items. Deputies arrived...
Surveillance video shows robbery, assault at carryout in South Side; Police seek to ID 2 suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two men accused of robbing and viciously assaulting a man in Columbus' South Side neighborhood last month. According to police, on Jan. 22 a man was approached in the cooler bay of a...
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for suspicious man accused of offering candy to child in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said they are searching for a suspicious man accused of offering candy to a child in a Grove City neighborhood. Grove City police said a mother reported that a man in a dark blue Honda CRV offered her son candy in the driveway of their Claybrooke Crossing home on Jan. 28 around 5 p.m.
1 seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in northern Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was seriously injured after being struck by a car in northern Franklin County early Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just before 2:10 a.m. on state Route 315 north of Bethel Road in Sharon Township. A...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Wanted Man Arrested for More Drugs After Traffic Stop
PICKAWAY – A man who was wanted in a Grand Jury case in Miami County for drug possession has been arrested again with drugs in Pickaway county. According to the Pickaway county sheriff’s department on 1/27/23 A Pickaway County unit was heading south on US-23 around the area of the Ross county line when he got behind a tan four-door sedan that he detected was driving 70 mph. Deputy Thomas then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
WSYX ABC6
Person struck by vehicle following two-car crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was hit by a vehicle following a two-car crash in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened along Interstate 670 at Neil Avenue just before 7 a.m. According to police, a person got out of a car following the crash and was hit.
Columbus landlord sentenced to jail; 3 properties set to be boarded up for criminal activity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city attorney announced Wednesday that a Columbus landlord has been found in contempt of court and sentenced to jail after he ignored multiple court orders to clean up properties and fix code violations. Jose Villavicencio was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three of...
WSYX ABC6
Man hit by car along State Route 315 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hit by a car along State Route 315 in north Columbus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Bethel Road around 2 a.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a driver was heading north in a Nissan Altima when a man stepped out into the road.
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
New Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office partnership puts mental health at forefront
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Levi Freeman, a corporal with the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, has worked at the office since 2018 and all he wants to do is leave a mark. He said going into law enforcement was never a job. It was a calling. “You get a chance...
Columbus City Schools bus driver arrested on domestic violence charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools bus driver was arrested Monday while on the job and now it’s raising questions from parents about the hiring process and background checks. A father of a CCS student reached out to 10TV, concerned he hadn't heard from the district about...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputy injured by drug trafficking suspect
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In response to community concerns, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the US-23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force conducted increased enforcement efforts from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023. Over the three-day period, 40 traffic stops were made resulting in 6 citations for driving under suspension and 6 people being arrested on active arrest warrants.
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
Police: Parent assaults Columbus City Schools bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A parent of a Columbus City Schools student is accused of assaulting a bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the assault happened in the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue, just south of West Broad Street, around 3 p.m. A CCS...
WSYX ABC6
Mother of Donovan Lewis speaks out following video release of Tyre Nichols' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother of Donovan Lewis spoke out Tuesday, discussing the aftermath of the murder of Tyre Nichols and renewing her calls for the termination and arrest of the officer who shot and killed her son last year. Rebecca Duran addressed the media alongside her legal...
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
10TV
Columbus, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 1