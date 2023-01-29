Read full article on original website
tapinto.net
Union Catholic Girls Wins 9th Straight Title, Wischusen and Kaiser Smash Records at Union County T&F Championships
TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Union Catholic girls continued their remarkable reign of supremacy with the greatest performance in meet history as the Vikings rang up a meet record 122.50 points on the way to a ninth straight title. Also, Jimmy Wischusen and Courtney Kaiser smashed records at Sunday's Union County Track and Field Championships at the Bennett Center.
tapinto.net
Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Basketball Tournament – Phillipsburg Boys Earn Top Seed
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brackets have been released, and the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team is the top-seed in the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinal round. The Stateliner girls are the fourth seed in the girls bracket. The P’burg (10-7) boys will host the...
tapinto.net
Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List
KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
tapinto.net
Injured Man, Severed Leg Transported to St. Joseph's Health After Monday Crash
PATERSON, NJ – A 67-year-old man is said to be in stable condition after having his leg severed when he was hit by a car on Monday, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said. According to reports, members of the Paterson Fire Department responded to the scene in the...
tapinto.net
Bergen County's Harmon Face Values’ Among the Nationwide Store Closures
HACKENSACK, NJ — On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead...
tapinto.net
Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — On Monday morning, the East Brunswick Harmon Face Values store on South Avenue was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed...
tapinto.net
Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure, Including of Location in Raritan
WESTFIELD, NJ — On Monday morning, the Raritan Harmon Face Values store at the Somerville Circle was among locations listed for closure on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was...
tapinto.net
Carteret’s Latest Redevelopment Project Breaks Ground
CARTERET, NJ — Builders just broke ground on the borough’s newest mixed-use redevelopment project along Washington Avenue in what Mayor Daniel J. Reiman now calls the “downtown cultural arts & business district.”. The $41 million complex at 21 Washington Avenue – just across the street from the...
tapinto.net
Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop
MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
tapinto.net
Brooklyn Artists Create "Charm Field" on Courthouse Lawn in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, NJ - It didn't take long for people to notice, with dozens posting photos on social media platforms as the playful, brightly-colored sculpture garden on the lawn of the historic Somerset County Courthouse took shape late last week. The installation is sponsored by the Downtown Somerville Alliance and the...
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg’s Grocery Store and Apartment Project is on track
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.- Plans for a grocery store and apartment complex are moving along as scheduled. As reported last week, the land use board gave its final approval to the revamp of the former Norton Oil office headquarters located at 540 Marshall Street. The project will feature three new apartment buildings...
tapinto.net
Robbinsville Police Department Welcomes Two Officers into Their Ranks
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- The Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) welcomed two new officers to their ranks at a swearing in ceremony on January 24. Officer Cassidy Kyle began her first shift at RTPD on Tuesday, January 3. A native and resident of Toms River, Kyle previously was a full-time police officer at Pine Beach Police Department in Ocean County.
tapinto.net
Tickets for Morristown ONSTAGE Go On Sale Wednesday March 1
Morristown, NJ- Tickets for the 16th Annual Morristown ONSTAGE talent event will go on sale Wednesday February 1 at 12pm, announced the Morris Educational Foundation. The annual talent event, featuring the best amateur talent from Morristown, Morris Plains and Morris Township, will be held on Wednesday, March 1 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC). Doors will open at 6:30 pm and the show will begin at 7:00 pm.
Merriam Avenue School Holds Valentine's Day 'Smencil Gram' Fundraiser
NEWTON, NJ – The Merriam Avenue School PTO is helping the students celebrate a “SHARP Valentine’s Day with a Smencil Gram” to be delivered on Valentines Day. The Smencil Valentine Gram is $1 and must be ordered by February 8. They will be handed out on Valentine’s Day.
tapinto.net
Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue
NEWARK, N.J. – A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for attempting to firebomb an Essex County, New Jersey, synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage...
tapinto.net
Skate for a Cure with the ‘Blood Curesaders’ at the Villa Roller Rink to benefit LLS
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ – Jace Schmalz is a High School student holding a series of events to fundraise for a cure to honor his 8-year-old brother, a B-Cell Leukemia survivor. In just seven weeks, they want to raise the most funds of any team nationwide. The campaign started January 11, 2023 and runs through March 4, 2023. Read more about how you can help below.
tapinto.net
East Hanover Harmon Store to Close
EAST HANOVER, NJ - The East Hanover Harmon Face Values store will be closing, announced parent company Bed Bath & Beyond. The company announced that all 30 NJ Harmon stores, including the Morris Plains and the East Hanover locations will be going out of business as the company faces the prospect of filing for bankruptcy.
tapinto.net
Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
tapinto.net
Chatham High Architecture Students Use Chatham Township Affordable Housing to Make Their Own Designs; Consult Mayor, Engineer
Chatham High School architecture students designed their own residential housing complex based on the current affordable housing developments happening in Chatham Township. In order to understand the project and learn from the real world professionals involved in this project, the students interviewed Chatham Township Mayor Ashley Felice and John Ruschke, the township engineer.
tapinto.net
Glen Rock Police Make Arrest in Connection with Fatal Lincoln Ave Hit-and-Run
GLEN ROCK/HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced that an arrest was made in connection with the Monday morning hit-and-run which claimed the life of Angela Sanzari, 83, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne. Sanzari was crossing the street at approximately 6:38 a.m. when police found her near the intersection of Dixie Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The victim had apparently been struck by what was described as "a dark-colored, older-model Honda CRV" which fled the scene after hitting the elderly Hawthorne resident.
