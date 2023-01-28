ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scottsburgathletics.com

Stutsman Selected to HBCA District 4 All District Team

Hannah Stutsman has been selected to the HBCA District 4 All District Team. Stutsman along with the others selected will have a chance to play in the HBCA All Star game as half the players selected to the All District team will be voted to play in the all star classic by members of the HBCA!
SCOTTSBURG, IN
247Sports

Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III

Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I wasn't quite good enough': Jeff Walz shares the path that led him to coach college basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes opportunities don’t feel like opportunities. For Louisville Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Walz, that was the case just a few decades ago. “I had the opportunity to play a few years of college basketball at Northern Kentucky University, then decided after a few years of that I wasn’t quite good enough, so I like to say I retired,” he said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
onefootdown.com

Tango in the Toilet Bowl: A Detailed Firsthand Account of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s 76-62 Win Over Louisville

Friends, it’s been a minute. The last time I went in-person to cover the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team, they ran a ranked Michigan State Spartans team off the Purcell Pavilion floor, giving Irish fans hope that the shaky performances against bad competition to start the year were simply a team figuring themselves out and preparing to do some damage later in the year. There were obvious flaws, especially defensively and on the glass, but the team looked like it could be another potentially dangerous squad come March.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $613M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million. Officials urge anyone lucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed for emergency repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana will remain closed for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Forecast: Wintry mix winds down, watch out for icy roads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a mixed bag of precipitation out there Tuesday morning. Some WLKY areas are dry, but others are seeing freezing rain, sleet or rain. Temperatures have been in the 20s this morning, so ice has accumulated and will continue to where precipitation is falling on untreated surfaces.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy