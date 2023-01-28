Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
scottsburgathletics.com
Stutsman Selected to HBCA District 4 All District Team
Hannah Stutsman has been selected to the HBCA District 4 All District Team. Stutsman along with the others selected will have a chance to play in the HBCA All Star game as half the players selected to the All District team will be voted to play in the all star classic by members of the HBCA!
Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III
Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
'I wasn't quite good enough': Jeff Walz shares the path that led him to coach college basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes opportunities don’t feel like opportunities. For Louisville Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Walz, that was the case just a few decades ago. “I had the opportunity to play a few years of college basketball at Northern Kentucky University, then decided after a few years of that I wasn’t quite good enough, so I like to say I retired,” he said.
zagsblog.com
D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw ‘absolutely’ considered Louisville, Kenny Payne will ‘turn it around’: Pervis Ellison
PHILADELPHIA — For a while after Kenny Payne was hired as the Louisville head coach last spring, the narrative in recruiting circles was that D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in 2023, would follow him there. Maybe his Camden High School teammate Aaron Bradshaw, the 7-foot-2 big man now...
onefootdown.com
Tango in the Toilet Bowl: A Detailed Firsthand Account of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s 76-62 Win Over Louisville
Friends, it’s been a minute. The last time I went in-person to cover the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team, they ran a ranked Michigan State Spartans team off the Purcell Pavilion floor, giving Irish fans hope that the shaky performances against bad competition to start the year were simply a team figuring themselves out and preparing to do some damage later in the year. There were obvious flaws, especially defensively and on the glass, but the team looked like it could be another potentially dangerous squad come March.
Woo Spencer to make 'real tough' decision on national signing day
New Albany, Ind., four-star lineman Woo Spencer is set to announce his college choice on Wednesday at a National Signing Day ceremony held Aspirations Gym at 6:30pm. The.
'23 OL Joe Crocker Commits to Louisville
The offensive tackle from Tennessee is the 14th commitment for the Cardinals in their 2023 recruiting class, and their third offensive lineman.
wdrb.com
Actor Ethan Hawke spotted at another local restaurant while shooting film in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan Hawke is spotted again in Louisville. This time, he was at a popular brunch spot. The actor, director and producer was at Le Moo's drag brunch on Sunday. He was with daughter Maya and actress Lauren Linney. The restaurant posted, "so glad our new friends...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $613M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million. Officials urge anyone lucky...
wdrb.com
Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed for emergency repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana will remain closed for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman arrested months after shooting at a Louisville gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested months after police say she shot another woman in the stomach in the parking lot of a Portland neighborhood gas station. According to court documents, 42-year-old Lillian Bemiller was arrested Friday afternoon after she turned herself in. Police say the...
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
wvxu.org
Want tickets to an orchestra concert inside Mammoth Cave? The lottery opens Monday
Monday is the first day of a lottery for tickets to a unique concert inside Mammoth Cave. The Louisville Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma are performing two concerts at the national park in southern Kentucky on April 29. Those wanting tickets can request up to four tickets online. Only one...
WLKY.com
Forecast: Wintry mix winds down, watch out for icy roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a mixed bag of precipitation out there Tuesday morning. Some WLKY areas are dry, but others are seeing freezing rain, sleet or rain. Temperatures have been in the 20s this morning, so ice has accumulated and will continue to where precipitation is falling on untreated surfaces.
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
WLKY.com
Amtrak routes connecting Louisville to Nashville, Chicago and Cincinnati head to feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones and Chris Wetterich) — New passenger rail routes connecting Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in Amtrak's plans for Midwest expansion,according to Louisville Business First. Watch WLKY's previous coverage of Amtrak plans for...
Wave 3
Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Columbia, Kentucky family is still searching for answers after a Denny’s restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on a car with three of their loved ones inside. Lillian Curtis died and her husband Lloyd Curtis died four days later in hospice care. Friday, their loved...
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
