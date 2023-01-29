ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon University’s Truitt Center to sponsor annual student-led Ripple Conference

Students from Elon University and other visiting campuses will gather to discuss and learn about interfaith and intersectional identities at the annual Ripple Conference, held from Feb. 17 to. 19 on campus. Sponsored by the Truitt Center for Religious and Spiritual Life, the schedule includes speakers, a panel, breakout sessions, a conference-wide art project and more.
ELON, NC
ourstate.com

Made in NC: Bright Black

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
DURHAM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Vice President addresses importance of small businesses, community lenders

Community lending initiatives are grassroots movements to connect communities to economic opportunities, according to Senior Vice President of the Latino Community Credit Union Vicky Garcia — but for places like Alamance County, they are few and far between. The LCCU is a community development financial institution with a primary...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Raleigh and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 7 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University women's basketball fights racism on, off court

Elon women's basketball head coach Charlotte Smith shouts at Elon players on the court at the game against Stony Brook University on Jan. 21. Facing opponents on the basketball court has never been a challenge for Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith. Her main obstacle, however, has been overcoming years of hatred and racism she faced while growing up as an African American woman.
ELON, NC
WRAL News

Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos

MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
MEBANE, NC
burlingtonbeacon.com

Lofty Goal: Offering Housing In Downtown Burlington

Above: Nate Pace, manager of both the Blaul and Churchill Lofts, talks about commercial space in the Churchill Lofts building at 116 N. Fifth St. in downtown Burlington. The downtown Burlington apartment complex is open for business. Photo/John Lovretta. The Churchill Loft’s 48-unit apartment complex at 100 N. Fourth St....
BURLINGTON, NC
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
chathamjournal.com

Doherty’s Irish Pub is coming to SoCo in downtown Pittsboro

Pittsboro, NC – We are getting a new restaurant at 56 Sanford street. This is between the Mod and the ABC store. We just signed a long term lease. We’re proud to announce that Doherty’s, which is an Irish pub, is coming to SoCo Pittsboro. They currently have two locations. One in Cary and one in Apex.
PITTSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

A camping trip gone wrong; life lesson learned

In between Oak Drive and the airport there is an old Civil War embankment, perfect for us boys to camp out in. So, in the fifth grade it was time to try it out and we had a plan. We packed our tents and headed that way, with food and cigarettes. That is right cigarettes! We had seen others smoking and had to try it out and what better way than camping out.
RALEIGH, NC

