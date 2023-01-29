Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University’s Truitt Center to sponsor annual student-led Ripple Conference
Students from Elon University and other visiting campuses will gather to discuss and learn about interfaith and intersectional identities at the annual Ripple Conference, held from Feb. 17 to. 19 on campus. Sponsored by the Truitt Center for Religious and Spiritual Life, the schedule includes speakers, a panel, breakout sessions, a conference-wide art project and more.
New horror film 'Devil's Stomping Ground' based on a Chatham County legend
If you're looking for something a little spooky to do this Valentine's Day, you might want to check out the new film "The Devil's Stomping Ground."
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Bright Black
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Vice President addresses importance of small businesses, community lenders
Community lending initiatives are grassroots movements to connect communities to economic opportunities, according to Senior Vice President of the Latino Community Credit Union Vicky Garcia — but for places like Alamance County, they are few and far between. The LCCU is a community development financial institution with a primary...
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Raleigh and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 7 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
Alamance Co. students take ownership of their school due to Student Advisory Council
GRAHAM, NC (WGHP) — At North Graham Elementary School in Alamance County, there’s a flurry of activity all around. Kids are busy in the cafeteria and the classrooms. But there’s a sense of something special in the air, especially among the fifth-graders. Assistant principal Mallory Heffelfinger sees it. “They walk a little taller and have […]
WRAL
Sir Walter Wally retires; Raleigh's Groundhog Day to feature activities but no ceremony
RALEIGH, N.C. — After years of predicting the weather, Sir Walter Wally is retiring. The groundhog, who has been Raleigh's answer to Punxsutawney Phil, will not be looking for his shadow during a ceremony this year, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday. Groundhog Day is Feb....
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Tom’s Place in High Point to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tom’s Place in High Point will be hosting America’s Best Restaurants next month, according to an ABR news release. ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on local independently-owned restaurants. ABR will bring its roadshow to Tom’s Place on Feb. 14 and will film from 9 a.m. to […]
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University women's basketball fights racism on, off court
Elon women's basketball head coach Charlotte Smith shouts at Elon players on the court at the game against Stony Brook University on Jan. 21. Facing opponents on the basketball court has never been a challenge for Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith. Her main obstacle, however, has been overcoming years of hatred and racism she faced while growing up as an African American woman.
Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos
MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
rhinotimes.com
Memphis Tragedy Alters Rev. Al Sharpton’s Greensboro Speaking Schedule
On Monday, Jan. 30, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum sent out an “URGENT” announcement to inform the public of a change of venue and start time for its inaugural “February One” Civil Rights 2023 Speaker Series.”. Originally, the Rev. Al Sharpton was to be...
burlingtonbeacon.com
Lofty Goal: Offering Housing In Downtown Burlington
Above: Nate Pace, manager of both the Blaul and Churchill Lofts, talks about commercial space in the Churchill Lofts building at 116 N. Fifth St. in downtown Burlington. The downtown Burlington apartment complex is open for business. Photo/John Lovretta. The Churchill Loft’s 48-unit apartment complex at 100 N. Fourth St....
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
chathamjournal.com
Doherty’s Irish Pub is coming to SoCo in downtown Pittsboro
Pittsboro, NC – We are getting a new restaurant at 56 Sanford street. This is between the Mod and the ABC store. We just signed a long term lease. We’re proud to announce that Doherty’s, which is an Irish pub, is coming to SoCo Pittsboro. They currently have two locations. One in Cary and one in Apex.
This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
thewashingtondailynews.com
A camping trip gone wrong; life lesson learned
In between Oak Drive and the airport there is an old Civil War embankment, perfect for us boys to camp out in. So, in the fifth grade it was time to try it out and we had a plan. We packed our tents and headed that way, with food and cigarettes. That is right cigarettes! We had seen others smoking and had to try it out and what better way than camping out.
Comments / 0