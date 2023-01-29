Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Trail may close due to off-trail riding
ARBOR VITAE - An Oneida County snowmobile trail is on the verge of being closed because of off-trail riding. The announcement came from the Cross Country Cruisers Facebook page. The trail from the 47 trail to Stack's Bay on Lake Minocqua is in danger of being closed. The town is...
The Table holds the first in person community meal since 2019
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Table, a monthly meal held at St. Augustine’s Church in Rhinelander, is back serving meals in person for the first time since 2019. The church and other local organizations make the meal possible by donations and work from volunteers. The Table started in...
School District of Rhinelander offering Hunter Safety Classes in March
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the School District of Rhinelander will be having a Hunter Safety Course in March. The course will take place at the Oneida County Sheriff's Office in Rhinelander. The classes will be held on Mar. 13, 14, 16, 20, 21 and 23....
Tomahawk FCCLA students deliver care packages to humane society and birthing center
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - A lot of schools have FCCLA chapters which work to empower students to address issues in the community. The Tomahawk chapter completed two projects today including one to help canines, and another, young families. The chapter recently brought care packages down to two organizations in Wausau.
DNR urges safety following 4 snowmobile accidents in span of 4 days
MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WJFW) - Over the weekend 2 more crashes in the Northwoods brings the count of recent snowmobile fatalities to 4, all in the span of four days. The crashes include one in McNaughton and one in Phelps on Thursday, another in Nokomis on Friday, and one late yesterday in Arbor Vitae.
Kinship of Tomahawk looking for mentors to help out students
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 1997 the Kinship of Tomahawk has been helping kids around the area through their youth mentoring program. Executive Director Patti Hilgendorf says their mission is quite simple. "Providing mentoring opportunities to children and families in our community," said Patti Higendorf. "What goes through that is mentoring the whole family to make change to help them through some tough times and get our kids through high school graduation," she said. "To achieve that goal, they created an after-school program. With activities ranging from playing the Nintendo Wii, to making arts and crafts. Kris Berg believes this is making a huge impact.
Wastewater Engineer - 3407412
JOB DUTIES: This position is responsible for the implementation of the Municipal and Industrial Wastewater Program in the Northern Region to ensure these activities protect public health, welfare, and the environment through compliance with state and federal regulations. Primary responsibility is for using engineering knowledge to enforce state water pollution control laws; respond to complaints and emergencies related to permitted facilities; prepare wastewater discharge permits; and inspect and provide compliance assistance to municipalities and industries in the management of their wastewater collection and treatment facilities. Regulated wastewater facilities include major and minor municipal, as well as complex industrial systems, works in close cooperation with other Regional/District and Water Quality Bureau wastewater engineers, wastewater specialists, attorneys, industry and facility representatives, consulting firms and the public as necessary. The goal of this position is to protect human and environmental health and welfare by determining substantial compliance as it relates to discharge of pollutants, maintaining surface water quality, fish and aquatic life, groundwater quality and achieve compliance with national and state water quality standards, reports to the Northern Region - Wastewater Field Supervisor. The position's primary geographic scope will be Northern Region. Routine travel within the assigned geographic area is expected along with occasional overnight travel for wastewater program assistance to other regions, meetings, and training.
Production Supervisor - 1st Shift - 3403325
JOB DUTIES: Responsible for ensuring that footwear is produced economically, on time, and of the highest quality. Produces footwear according to estimates through proper supervision, motivation, and leadership of employees, while maintaining a safe and healthy environment in the department. Organizes and supervises the production of footwear in specified quantity and quality according to daily plan. Implements measures necessary to eliminate waiting time, wastage of materials, and extra wages. Ensures that operators are performing daily clean-up and machine maintenance. Trains and motivates employees to reach required standard outputs in the shortest possible time. Encourages and assists employees to learn more than one job so that they become more versatile in the event of absenteeism or product change. Ensures strict compliance with all regulations contained in the Occupational Safety and Health Act and assures adherence to all plant safety rules, machine guarding, and that personal protective equipment, where issued, is used by operators. Approves payroll of operators and submits same to payroll department. Promotes a favorable company image among operators and peers in the community and with customers. Enforces all Company policies and plant rules in effect or as directed by his or her superior or by management. Ensures that all aspects of the job are carried out following applicable WSC ISO 9001 Quality System requirements. Work closely with the HR department on hiring of employee. Supervise and direct workforce. Works closely with the HR department to investigate and settle labor grievances.
Northwoods hospital receives Patient Experience award
MINOCQUA - A Northwoods hospital is being recognized for its patient care. On Monday, Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua received the 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Patient Experience Award by Press Ganey. The award honors Marshfield for delivering outstanding Emergency Department patient experience. Press Ganey works with more than 41 thousand...
Construction Laborer - Asphalt - 3408568
JOB DUTIES: Under direction of the foreperson, laborers will typically work on a road crew but may work at an asphalt plant or maintenance shop. A laborer's job function will include, but not be limited to job layout, shoveling, raking, sweeping, and traffic control along with operating small equipment such as blowers, saws, compactors, and jack hammers. On the job training will provide the knowledge and skills to become a productive member of one of our crews, with the potential for advancement opportunities to become an equipment operator. This position is a full-time seasonal, working May through November (weather permitting). This position requires working overtime and some Saturdays. Local and regional travel opportunities are available.
Jury selection begins in murder trial for Antigo man
ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – Jury selection began Monday for an Antigo man accused of killing his mother on October 31, 2021. During a welfare check on November 1, 2021 Antigo Police discovered the body of Susan Reece, 63, of Antigo. According to the criminal complaint, Goplin was identified leaving...
