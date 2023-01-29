ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevius: It hasn’t always been easy being Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback

By CW NEVIUS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
It all comes back to the quarterback.

Without question, Kyle Shanahan is a brilliant offensive mind. With motion and misdirection, his carefully crafted plays move defenders around like chess pieces.

When his teams come to the line, 70% of the time — the most in the NFL — someone goes in motion. Often more than one.

It’s a pleasure to watch.

Media-wise, he’s no Bill Belichick. His weekly pressers are informative and expansive. Shanahan rarely gets defensive with the press, even when things aren’t going well. He offers up long, thoughtful answers and hardly ever ducks a question.

And, of course, he’s the swaggiest coach in football. His flat-brim “Shanahat” went viral last year. He’s been spotted sporting sneakers so hip that even his 20-something players are impressed.

And for culture cred, you can’t beat an NFL coach who is such a fan of rapper Lil Wayne that he named his son after him. (No, not “Lil.” He named him Carter, which is Lil Wayne’s last name.)

It’s quite a package. And now, a win away from the Super Bowl, who is to say he is not Coach of the Year? Or that, at just 43, this is a career that is etching itself into the history books.

He’s already been to two Super Bowls (one as offensive coordinator for the Falcons) and four NFC championships, three with the 49ers. He may not have a glittering won-lost record with the 49ers (52-46 in the regular season), but he’s definitely becoming an NFL power player.

You just don’t want to be his quarterback.

As has become clear over his six years with the 49ers, Shanahan is a firm believer in tough love for QBs.

In fact, one prominent NFL coach described Shanahan’s philosophy as:

“When you have guys who want to be coached, and you don’t need to tell them 10 compliments before you tell them a coaching point, it’s more fun.”

Oh, wait. That was Shanahan, talking about himself.

The lesson is, if you want someone to pump up your balloon, you are at the wrong booth.

His description of his postgame conversations with Houston QB Matt Schaub when he was OC there lays it out pretty clearly. He says he’d tell Schaub something like:

“All right, you played really good except for plays nine, 12 and 13.”

To which Schaub would ask, “What about the plays I played good on?”

And Shanahan would reply, “Those don’t matter. That’s what we expect.”

So, it is not a total surprise that virtually everywhere Shanahan has been, there’s been some quarterback controversy.

It goes back to Atlanta, where he was hired in 2015 to run the offense and where he and Matt Ryan were chalk and cheese, at least at first. Ryan’s struggles got so bad that there were calls for Shanahan to be canned.

And the lack of synergy between the two wasn’t just imaginary.

Ryan famously met with Shanahan after his first year, and “We worked it out over a couple of beers.”

For his part, Shanahan certainly didn’t back down.

“We learned we are both intense. We’re locked in,” he said. “And we take our jobs very, very seriously. We’re both perfectionists, too.”

But wait, here’s the kicker. The next year, Ryan, Shanahan and the Falcons blew the lid off the rest of the league. They boasted the highest-scoring offense in professional football and went to (but lost) the Super Bowl.

So there’s the full Shanahan. He may not be the guy you want coaching your youth soccer team — C’mon, Johnny, you call that a corner kick? — but in the incredibly intense NFL, he’s a fine fit.

What we have learned is that he’s a play-calling obsessive. He’s talked about taking his iPad to the movies with his kids, in case an idea for a formation pops into his head. He once described showing the team 60 different ways they could run a single play.

And, an amateur psychologist might surmise, once you’ve created this grand scheme — a play where you’ve sent the entire offensive line to the left, while creating a cutback lane to the right — it would be incredibly frustrating to have someone — usually a QB — screw it up.

Thus, the constant search for the perfect guy for his system. Shanahan critics complain that he becomes overly infatuated with the potential of a player, particularly draft picks.

This, they say, results in moves like mortgaging the future to move up to pick Trey Lance, even though the team already had Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster. This after giving Jimmy G a monster, multiyear contract, but deciding he was injured too often.

What we can say from his track record is that Shanahan has exactly zero patience for someone who can not, or will not, run his system.

Shanahan’s stops at Washington and Cleveland are two examples of QB drama, but he wasn’t at fault.

In 2010, Kyle joined his dad, Mike, at the clown-car that is the Washington franchise. Mike was the head coach, but the situation quickly devolved as erratic owner Dan Synder got involved.

Fanboy Synder, like much of the media, was enthralled by Robert Griffin III, a rookie QB who could run like the wind. Predictions that the slender RGIII would get injured came true his first year and he was never the same.

The following year, the Shanahans say, they were in a meeting where Griffin announced that he would only be running some plays and that certain others were “unacceptable.” (Today Griffin claims that is “an urban myth.”)

It went downhill from there. The Shanahans were fired — or escaped — three years later.

Kyle quickly got an offensive coordinator job with Cleveland but ran into the same problem. Team owner Jimmy Haslam insisted on drafting party-hearty Johnny Manziel, who immediately showed signs of the lack of discipline and late-night antics that eventually pushed him out of football.

Shanahan never wanted Manziel in the first place and hated his lack of preparation and execution. Forced to start him in two games, Shanahan watched him flounder, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns.

That was enough. Although he had two years left on his contract, Shanahan submitted his resignation.

Ten days later, he was hired by Atlanta — and the real Kyle Shanahan story began.

At this point, we’d be foolish to think he’s going to change. Shanahan is always going to have standards that are sky high and he’s always going to get on his quarterbacks.

No doubt about it, it can get a little uncomfortable. It may not be the way Human Resources drew it up. But it does have one advantage.

It works.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

