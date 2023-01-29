‘It’s hard to believe’: Taylor Robertson breaks career 3-point record, but OU basketball falls Iowa State 86-78

A new Starbucks location is coming to Norman on the corner of Lindsey Street and South Berry Road as the latest addition to the West Lindsey area. The new location is joining eight already established Starbucks in Norman, including the Starbucks inside University North Park’s Super Target and in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. The Starbucks is being built on a lot previously occupied by an abandoned gas station. Norman city manager Darrel Pyle wrote in an email to OU Daily that the city worked with the architects to ensure the driveway approaches Lindsey and Berry to effectively accommodate the new location.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO