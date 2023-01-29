ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

‘It’s hard to believe’: Taylor Robertson breaks career 3-point record, but OU basketball falls Iowa State 86-78

By Louis Raser, sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball offers free admission for Bedlam game due to weather

Oklahoma announced free admission for fans who attend the Sooners’ (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) 8 p.m. tipoff against Oklahoma State (12-9, 3-5) Wednesday night in Norman. The promotion is dubbed as a “Fan Appreciation Night” for all attendees willing to make it out in the cold weather. Season ticket holders and other additional ticket buyers will have first-call to their seats, but the remaining seats are up for grabs.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU to close Norman campus Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday

The OU-Norman campus is transitioning to online classes and remote work beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday and will continue through Tuesday, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning at 11:13 a.m. Monday for parts of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, to last through...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU-Norman campus to remain closed Wednesday, continue virtual instruction

The OU-Norman campus will remain closed Wednesday and continue online classes and remote work, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Cleveland County to last through Thursday at 6 a.m. A mix of sleet and freezing rain is possible in the county after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

New Starbucks location under construction, 9th in Norman

A new Starbucks location is coming to Norman on the corner of Lindsey Street and South Berry Road as the latest addition to the West Lindsey area. The new location is joining eight already established Starbucks in Norman, including the Starbucks inside University North Park’s Super Target and in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. The Starbucks is being built on a lot previously occupied by an abandoned gas station. Norman city manager Darrel Pyle wrote in an email to OU Daily that the city worked with the architects to ensure the driveway approaches Lindsey and Berry to effectively accommodate the new location.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy