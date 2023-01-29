Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
North Alabama student-athletes commit to colleges during National Signing Day
Schools throughout North Alabama hosted signing events Tuesday in celebration of student-athletes who are taking their careers to the collegiate level. The following students have signed a letter of intent or announced their commitment to a college or university. Schools are listed in alphabetical order. Athens. Kameron Gatewood, Tuskegee. Austin.
WAAY-TV
Icy conditions possible tonight in northwestern Alabama
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone counties in Alabama, as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne counties in Tennessee. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way...
WAAY-TV
Rain for most, ice for some tonight
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for Colbert, Lauderdale & Limestone Co. in Alabama as well as Franklin, Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, & Wayne Co. in Tennessee. Temperatures in far northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee are expected to fall near or just below freezing overnight. If...
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy breaks ground on new school
Ground was broken Monday on a new high school in Limestone County.
WAAY-TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. It will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday. WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations ranging from 0.01-0.15 inch,...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County 2nd graders celebrate 'Jasmine Day' in honor of classmate's adoption
A girl from Danville got to have her entire second-grade class there to support her as she was legally adopted Monday. The Brown family welcomed their newest member, Jasmine, on Monday morning, accompanied by her classmates from Danville-Neel Elementary School. Her adoptive mother, Melanie Brown, said her classmates have been anticipating "Jasmine Day" for months.
WAAY-TV
On-and-off showers Tuesday, freezing rain expected overnight
This afternoon will stay fairly dry with the chance for passing drizzle, but there won't be much more than that. The cloud cover will stay with us, and by dinnertime, more rain will return to the forecast. Tuesday's overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. That being said, some...
FHP: Fatal pedestrian involved crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday night, a pedestrian was struck and killed. A Lincoln MKS was traveling southbound on SR A1A, just south of 5th Street as a pedestrian walked into the southbound lane. The front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian.
One man missing, teen rescued after being thrown from boat on Alabama lake
A 13-year-old was rescued, but a 63-year-old man was still missing Saturday after a boat collided with a bridge piling, Alabama law enforcement officer said. A search was underway for the missing boater Alabama Law Enforcement Agency personnel said. Missing was Daniel E. Hamm, 62, of Florence, Alabama. The two...
Hartselle Enquirer
Crestwood Shopping Center sold to Florida investment company
Hartselle’s Crestwood Shopping Center was acquired in December by an investment company based in Nashville and operating out of Sunrise, Fla. The shopping center offers 102,633 square feet of retail space anchored by Kroger and was the former home of the Hartselle annex of the Morgan County Courthouse. Harbor...
WAFF
4 arrested after vandalism spree in Hartselle
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Hartselle say they’ve arrested four people in connection with a vandalism spree in the city. 18 year old Randon Black Jr. and three juveniles are charged with Criminal Mischief, Throwing or Shooting Deadly or Dangerous Missile into an Occupied Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property. The juveniles were not identified due to their ages.
WHNT-TV
Colbert County EMA & the Alabama Marine Patrol provide update on efforts to recover 63-year-old fisherman
Local law enforcement and the Alabama Marine Patrol worked all weekend to find a 63-year-old man who went missing after a boating accident. The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said on Monday the search is now a recovery mission. Colbert County EMA & the Alabama Marine Patrol provide …
Search for Colbert County fisherman now a recovery effort
Local law enforcement and the Alabama Marine Patrol have been working this weekend to locate a 63-year-old man missing after a boating accident.
WAFF
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Authorities told WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, that a 63-year-old man and his 13-year-old grandson were fishing when their boat crashed into a bridge around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
WAAY-TV
Decatur woman killed in Morgan County crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash. It happened Saturday afternoon on Wilhite Road, approximately five miles west of Eva, in Morgan County. 41-year-old Sharon Allen, of Decatur, was fatally injured when a truck she was a passenger in went off the road and struck several...
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
