Orono, ME

Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
WATERVILLE, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
John Bapst hockey surges to top of Class B North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The John Bapst boys hockey team has flown to an 8-2 start, including a Saturday win over the previously-undefeated Messalonskee Eagles. The win handed the Crusaders 1st place in Class B North thanks to their leading seniors and contributing underclassmen. “I think it got our confidence...
BANGOR, ME
Locally grown produce highlighted at Maine Broccoli Takeover

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono joined 10 other schools across the state for The Maine Broccoli Takeover hosted by food supplier Sodexo. The takeover highlighted Sodexo’s partnership with Good Shepard Food Bank and efforts to bring locally grown food to these campuses. “One of...
ORONO, ME
Husson University showcases their newest technology

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In this day in age, having a strong understanding of technology is an essential skill. Husson University is helping prepare students for the future. They are showcasing some of their newest technology.
BANGOR, ME
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
Dangerous temperatures force changes to weekend events

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Some events scheduled for this weekend are being put on ice due to forecasted temperatures. The Maine Pond Hockey Classic in Sidney that was originally scheduled to start Friday is being pushed back one week. The annual event, now in its 11th year, will run from...
SIDNEY, ME
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
BANGOR, ME
Husson University's IEX Center

Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
BANGOR, ME
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
BANGOR, ME
Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend

Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
ORLAND, ME
Brightening Skies & Falling Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building in from the west will continue to clear us out this afternoon. We’ll have a gusty northwest wind today too with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. This will usher colder air into the region this afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the single numbers north and teens elsewhere by late afternoon/early evening. Skies will be clear tonight and winds will become light, making for a frigid overnight. Lows will drop back mainly to the single digits below 0° for areas away from the coast while coastal areas bottom out near or just a bit above 0°.
BANGOR, ME
Warming centers and cold weather resources

There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. ELLSWORTH: INSPIRE Recovery Center, 24 Church St. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the regular 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. hours offered each night, 7 days a week.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
“Big Gig” Pitch-Off competition returns to Mason’s Brewing Company

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Local entrepreneurs will compete for a cash prize and the chance to advance in a statewide competition Tuesday night in Brewer. The Big Gig Pitch-Off is back at Mason’s Brewing Company, featuring three unique startups in front of a panel of local businesspeople. Pitches include...
BREWER, ME
Folks in Belfast jam at benefit concert

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It may be a gray, rainy day in Belfast. But, inside the American Legion Post #43, it’s quite the party!. On Sunday, friends, fans of music, and fellow musicians gathered to lend a hand, and a cord or two. Just a few days before Christmas,...
BELFAST, ME

