The Texas men’s basketball team is gathered at Ruth’s Chris Steak House here in Knoxville, in a private room distinguished by the two-word sign outside: “Hook ’em.” Tomorrow the Longhorns will play Tennessee in a top-10 showdown. Tonight, following a practice at Thompson-Boling Arena, the team has circled up with arms over shoulders for a pre-dinner prayer before digging into filets and New York strips.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO