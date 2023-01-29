ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs

Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
abc27 News

Camp Hill sportswear store supplying Eagles gear, merch

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Super Bowl fever is in the air, especially at the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County. Bleacher Bums has Philadelphia Eagles gear and merchandise front and center, as well as a section, albeit significantly smaller, for the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles fans are showing up to grab gear to support […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton

Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Former 1st-round draft pick named new Harrisburg Senators manager

The Washington Nationals have announced that Delino DeShields will lead the Senators in their 36th season in their modern history. He is the 21st manager for the Senators in their 35 modern seasons. Joining DeShields on the 2023 Senators staff are pitching coach Joel Hanrahan, hitting coach Tim Doherty and coach Oscar Salazar. Rounding out the staff is trainer Don Neidig, strength and conditioning coach Ryan Grose and performance analyst Samantha Unger.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

New skate park to open in Cumberland County

A new skate park will open in Carlisle on Thursday afternoon. The Skate Spot, located at 413 Fairground Ave. will open at 3:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Route 222 crash cleared in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Several crashes caused problems Wednesday morning on Route 222. The northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County were shut down between Colonel Howard Boulevard and PA 272/Reading Road. That crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle

Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
GREENCASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy