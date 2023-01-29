Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Related
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
Photos: Central Dauphin blows past Carlisle, Spring Grove to reach District 3 Team Wrestling semifinals
The top-seeded Central Dauphin Rams looked the part of the best team in District 3 in their opening matchups in the district team wrestling championships. CD took down No. 16 Carlisle, 54-9, in its first-round match and followed with a 52-15 victory over No. 9 Spring Grove in the quarterfinal round.
Five things to watch in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling semifinals
The top four teams in District 3 Class 3A are set to compete at Spring Grove Area High School for the right to earn a spot in Saturday’s District 3 title match. Here are five things to watch in the semifinal and consolation rounds:. CD-Chambersburg rematch: Three of the...
Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs
Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones bring home sixth-straight Mid-Penn player of the week fan vote
Olivia Jones continues to dominate the Mid-Penn player of the week fan vote. The Cedar Cliff star forward won her sixth-straight player of the week vote on PennLive, as she put up 30 points in a win over Mifflin County last week. Jones garnered 10,480 votes, good for 53.82 percent...
‘We’ll take a win how it comes’: Thurston Wells’ 14 points, Alijah Cooper’s 13 help CD East survive Harrisburg
HARRISBURG— Though CD East’s boys basketball team got off to a decent start at the beginning of its matchup against Harrisburg— the Panthers took a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter— on Tuesday evening, it struggled finding an offensive rhythm in the second and was a bit out of sync in the third, too.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Feb. 1, 2023
Milton Hershey at CD East, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cumberland Valley standout Jill Jekot hopeful for quick return to the court
For a competitor like Jill Jekot, watching her Cumberland Valley teammates tangle with rival Central Dauphin Monday was a real lesson in patience. The celebration did make it easier. “They wanted it so badly. Sienna Manns played point guard the whole game. She was awesome. She handled the pressure really...
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Owen Schlager’s 19-point outing propels Trinity boys hoops past Middletown
Trinity jumped out to a sizable early lead and kept Middletown at bay as the Shamrocks earned a 57-49 divisional victory Tuesday. The Shamrocks led 19-2 by the end of the first quarter. Owen Schlager turned in another strong performance, pacing the Shamrocks with 19 points. Mike Bednostin netted 11...
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd makes his college pick
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd is off the market. The Rams senior recently announced that he plans to play college football at Wheeling University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “First off, I’d like to thank my family who (has) always supported me thought...
Camp Hill sportswear store supplying Eagles gear, merch
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Super Bowl fever is in the air, especially at the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County. Bleacher Bums has Philadelphia Eagles gear and merchandise front and center, as well as a section, albeit significantly smaller, for the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles fans are showing up to grab gear to support […]
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton
Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
Former 1st-round draft pick named new Harrisburg Senators manager
The Washington Nationals have announced that Delino DeShields will lead the Senators in their 36th season in their modern history. He is the 21st manager for the Senators in their 35 modern seasons. Joining DeShields on the 2023 Senators staff are pitching coach Joel Hanrahan, hitting coach Tim Doherty and coach Oscar Salazar. Rounding out the staff is trainer Don Neidig, strength and conditioning coach Ryan Grose and performance analyst Samantha Unger.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
Black History Month 2023: Check out these events happening in central Pa.
A number of organizations and arts groups in the southcentral Pennsylvania region will be offering a number of special shows and presentations to help celebrate Black History Month this February. Below is a list of some of the noteworthy events taking place in the region. If you have an event you want to be included, let us know at newstips@pennlive.com.
New skate park to open in Cumberland County
A new skate park will open in Carlisle on Thursday afternoon. The Skate Spot, located at 413 Fairground Ave. will open at 3:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WGAL
Route 222 crash cleared in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Several crashes caused problems Wednesday morning on Route 222. The northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County were shut down between Colonel Howard Boulevard and PA 272/Reading Road. That crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle
Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0