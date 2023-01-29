Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Planning to Launch AI Chatbot Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March
Chinese Internet giant Baidu is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Baidu plans to debut the application by initially embedding it into its main search services, Bloomberg News reported earlier. ChatGPT’s tech works...
techaiapp.com
Malicious NPM, PyPI Packages Stealing User Information
Check Point and Phylum are warning of recently identified NPM and PyPI packages designed to steal user information and download additional payloads. Taking advantage of the broad use of open source code in application development, malicious actors are increasingly relying on software supply chain attacks to infect both developers and users with malware.
techaiapp.com
These dodgy Android apps have seen over 20 million downloads
The Google Play Store has been home to a growing number of suspicious activities in recent months, new research has found. A study by Dr.Web found a large number of fake apps and trojans designed to subscribe victims to paid services, as well as an alarming rate of spyware. The...
techaiapp.com
Get nine ethical hacking courses for just $30
Learn some of today’s most popular attacks and how to mitigate them with The All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle. Despite a small dose of positive news on the cybercrime front this past year, cybersecurity remains absolutely crucial for individuals and businesses alike. Cybercriminals are bolder and more sophisticated than ever, and anyone is a potential target. That’s why organizations are willing to shell out big money to ethical hacking and penetration testing experts who can help test systems, expose vulnerabilities and work to patch them.
techaiapp.com
GitHub Confirms Signing Certificates Stolen in Cyber-Attack, Revokes Them
GitHub confirmed on Monday that threat actors stole three digital certificates used for its Desktop and Atom applications during a cyber-attack in December 2022. Writing in a blog post, the company also said that after investigating the accident, it concluded there was no risk to GitHub.com services and no unauthorized changes to the projects.
techaiapp.com
Software Bill of Materials is the key to cybersecurity compliance
In September 2022, the Biden-Harris administration issued a memo, Enhancing the Security of the Software Supply Chain through Secure Software Development Practices, which built upon existing executive orders and directives to safeguard federal information systems. These initiatives prompt agencies to strengthen security postures but will also require them to gain...
techaiapp.com
Halo Will Continue Receiving Support From Microsoft Despite 343 Layoffs, Phil Spencer Claims
Microsoft, according to Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, is still dedicated to the Halo series and its creator 343 Industries, Engadget writes. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has reiterated the company’s dedication to the Halo series and insisted that it is still vital to what Xbox is doing. Microsoft...
techaiapp.com
Doctor Paid $60k in Bitcoin to Hire Dark Web Hitmen
The former neonatologist has been sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution and a $100,000 fine. Ronald Craig Ilg, 56, was sentenced to eight years in prison for hiring hitmen on the dark web to assault and kidnap victims. The doctor in Spokane, Washington paid $60,000 in Bitcoin as payment for the tasks he asked the hitmen to perform.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Alleges Sony Lied to European Commission About Call of Duty Parity
Microsoft is no longer pulling its punches when it comes to Sony. The California-based tech giant’s vice president for communications recently accused Sony of lying to the European Commission regarding the parity of Activision’s Call of Duty games should Microsoft gets the go-ahead for its acquisition deal. Microsoft...
techaiapp.com
Russians Offered Ready-made Crypto Exchange Accounts Amid Restrictions – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Russian crypto traders have been looking to obtain unrestricted accounts for global exchanges as their access to such platforms is limited. Over the past year, the offering of such accounts on the dark web has increased significantly, cybersecurity experts told the Russian press. Supply of Crypto Exchange Accounts for Russian...
techaiapp.com
Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
Google has rolled out the package tracking feature for Gmail users on Android and iOS apps. The tech giant had announced its plan to bring the feature to track shipments last year in November. And the feature is now reportedly live for the Gmail app. Users can now track the shipment by just opening the notification email. The feature is yet to arrive on Gmail for Web. Till now, users were required to copy the shipment tracking number from the mail and paste it on the relevant delivery portal webpage to see their package status.
techaiapp.com
Massachusetts-Based Bankprov to End Loan Offerings Secured by Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs – Bitcoin News
The Amesbury, Massachusetts-based Bankprov, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, has announced that it will no longer provide loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (EX-99.1), Bankprov stated that revenue from its digital asset loan portfolio will continue to decrease as the company has discontinued new loan originations backed by mining equipment.
techaiapp.com
Intel plans another big graphics driver improvement in February
Something to look forward to: Intel has had a hard time entering the dedicated PC graphics card arena. Its first GPU series struggled to reach the market when the company said it would, and initial impressions revealed severe flaws. However, Intel has done a lot to fix some of those deficiencies and remains determined to improve its dedicated graphics offerings.
techaiapp.com
Researchers identify new data-wiping malware in cyberattack against Ukraine
In a nutshell: Security researchers from ESET have identified a specific type of malware called SwiftSlicer deployed in recent attacks against Ukrainian targets. SwiftSlicer targets critical Windows operating system files and Active Directory (AD) databases. Based on the team’s findings, the malware can destroy operating system resources and cripple entire Windows domains.
techaiapp.com
Researcher awarded $27,000 bounty for 2FA bypass vulnerability
A researcher disclosed technical details of a two-factor authentication bypass vulnerability affecting Instagram and Facebook and received a $27,000 bug bounty. The flaw resides in a component used by Meta for confirming a phone number and email address. The researcher Gautam Manoz noticed that the software did not implement a rate-limiting protection mechanism that allowed him to bypass two-factor authentication on Facebook by confirming the targeted user’s already-confirmed Facebook mobile number using the Meta Accounts Center.
techaiapp.com
What’s next for RISC V?
Editor’s take: Generally speaking we are big fans of RISC V. It does some things very well, handles many others well enough, and has clear signs of adoption and appeal. It meets a real market need in an innovative manner, exactly what we like to see from our technology. So we say this from a position of love – RISC V is going to have a big software problem. The good news is that it may not matter.
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2023.01.31): New rumors on Apple headset, Quest Pro price drops, and more!
I’ve read a lot of articles and XR news this week, but actually, at the end of the day, nothing relevant has happened, except for the usual rumor about Apple… so you can close this roundup now… no ok, I’m kidding! It’s not been the most exciting week ever for XR, but there is still some interesting piece of news here below for you to enjoy.
techaiapp.com
Google Fi hit by data breach following T-Mobile hack
Customers of Google Fi have been notified via email of “suspicious activity” that may have seen some lower-risk data exposed. Somewhat ironically, Google Fi promises to be a “private and secure” phone plan that gives its subscribers access to unlimited data, end-to-end call encryption, VPN access, and more, for $50 per month (for one user).
techaiapp.com
Hackers Using SwiftSlicer Wiper to Destroy Windows Files, Security Researchers Say
Cybersecurity researchers have identified a new malware that is said to be targeted at Ukraine. The malicious software, spotted by cybersecurity firm ESET, is intended to overwrite files used by Microsoft’s Windows operating system. The security researchers blamed the attack on a group dubbed “Sandworm” that has been repeatedly accused of conducting cyberattacks. The hacking team allegedly deployed a new wiper dubbed SwiftSlicer using Active Directory Group Policy. Once executed, the SwiftSlicer deletes shadow copies, successively overwrites files in the system and non-system drives and then reboots the computer.
techaiapp.com
Desktop tweaks in Windows can be fun, but watch out for risks
Like many things, computer desktops are unique. Though large businesses tend to deploy a single image for all their workstations to lock things down (and limit customization), many small firms and home users want to make their desktop, well, theirs. Case in point: one of the first things I do after installing Windows 11 is move the bottom menu over to the left. After so many years of turning off my computer with the Start button on the left, I found myself always clicking on widgets to turn off my computer. Not only did that small change look better, it served as a small productivity boost.
Comments / 0