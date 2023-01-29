Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Margarita
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Margarita!. She's a two-month-old pointer mix up for adoption with Foothills Humane Society. Margarita comes from a litter of seven puppies all up for adoption now. They're all super cuddly and friendly!. Margarita is expected to be a somewhat medium-sized dog when she's fully...
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Northridge Farms proposes 577 units for Weaverville
The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
asheville.com
Buncombe County Native Purchases Homestead of Bascom Lamar Lunsford
Buncombe County native and life long resident Whitney J. Ponder recently purchased the old homestead of the legendary Bascom Lamar Lunsford – “The Minstrel of the Appalachians” – in Leicester, NC and has founded The Pondering Bascom Performing Arts and Education Center nonprofit organization. The foundation’s...
WLOS.com
Flatiron Hotel set to open later this year in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Flatiron Hotel in downtown Asheville is expected to be finished this summer, according to the hotel's development firm. Plans to turn Asheville's historic Flatiron Building into a hotel were approved in summer 2019. According to the hotel's website, it will be opening in 2023...
tourcounsel.com
Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
avlwatchdog.org
A Century of Asheville Water Woes
Here’s a look at a few significant water outages and incidents in Asheville history, culled from news articles from the Asheville Citizen Times provided by Pack Memorial Library and newspapers.com:. Sept. 29, 1922 – The Asheville Citizen newspaper carried a report with the headline, “Engineers see storage as solution...
WLOS.com
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
avlwatchdog.org
Leaked: A deep dive into the troubling history of water woes in Asheville
While the great holiday season water outage of 2022-’23 may seem like an extraordinary event in Asheville’s history, the city has a deep and troubling history of water woes. In fact, the origin dates to the Great Depression and the mountain town’s insistence on paying off a massive...
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Asheville did not get $653,644 worth of communications during water outage
At some point in my career, I promise, I’ll move on from bashing the City of Asheville over its handling of the holiday water outage. But, happily, that time is not yet here. I was spurred to write about it again this week after receiving an email from Asheville retiree Mary Ann LaMantia asking some pretty great questions.
WLOS.com
Grandfather Mountain to hold job fair ahead of 2023 season
LINVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Grandfather Mountain will hold a job fair to prepare for its 2023 season. On Feb. 15, from 2-5 p.m., the Linville, N.C.-based nonprofit nature park and preserve will welcome job-seekers as it tries to fill roles across nine departments. "This is a fun place to...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/31 to assist with Point In Time Count
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/31/23, to assist with Point In Time Count. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters...
iheart.com
Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
Smoky Mountain News
Master planning process starts for DuPont Forest
Friends of DuPont Forest has received $99,000 in grants from the Tourism Development Authorities in Henderson and Transylvania counties. The money will help fund creation of a master recreation plan to plan a sustainable future for DuPont State Recreational Forest. When DuPont State Recreational Forest opened to the public in...
WLOS.com
Waynesville Police Department adds 2 Harleys, sees them as foundation for motorcycle unit
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Police Department plans to beef up patrols with recent purchases. It recently purchased two motorcycles from the Hendersonville Police Department that were no longer being used. The town of Waynesville bought two Harley-Davidsons for $4,000 from the Hendersonville Police Department. Waynesville Police Chief...
WLOS.com
Online kindergarten registration opens for Henderson County's future class of 2036
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — February 1st marks an exciting time for Henderson County's future class of 2036. On Wednesday, Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) opened online kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023 may be enrolled, and the school district says students should be registered in their home school district, even if their parents or guardians plan to make a request for a transfer in the future.
WLOS.com
Students serve up a big 'thank you' to community workers with free lunch
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Lunch is served!. Tuesday afternoon, FernLeaf Community Charter School finished up a month of service with a free lunch. It was held for Fletcher service workers from the school's food truck. Fletcher police, fire departments, EMS, the mayor and school leadership all attended. Seventh, eighth...
WLOS.com
A-B Tech opens registration for free, fast-track Pratt & Whitney job training
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College (A-B Tech) says it's now accepting registrations for free training that puts residents on the path to full-time employment with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. "We are excited, as Pratt & Whitney is, that it is time to start training...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Now I get the Merrimon Avenue plan
So, the halving of Merrimon Avenue’s ability to handle traffic appears to be to provide two lanes formerly available to move traffic to accommodate orange barrels! Wow — what a plan!. And, speaking of plans, instead of wasting all that money to destroy Merrimon Avenue, why wasn’t it...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville park closes to make way for new fire station
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Hendersonville's parks has closed in order to make way for a new fire station. Boyd Park in Hendersonville is officially closed as construction begins on a new Fire Station 1. Construction fencing is now up so demolition can begin. Fire crews will be...
smithmountainlake.com
'It's a miracle:' Woman shares story of survival and resilience thanks to local program
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) -- One Asheville woman calls a new option helping women and children escape homelessness "a miracle." 'It's a miracle:' Woman shares story of survival and resilience thanks to local program. Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor and she was homeless in Asheville for eight months....
