ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candler, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Margarita

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Margarita!. She's a two-month-old pointer mix up for adoption with Foothills Humane Society. Margarita comes from a litter of seven puppies all up for adoption now. They're all super cuddly and friendly!. Margarita is expected to be a somewhat medium-sized dog when she's fully...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Northridge Farms proposes 577 units for Weaverville

The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Buncombe County Native Purchases Homestead of Bascom Lamar Lunsford

Buncombe County native and life long resident Whitney J. Ponder recently purchased the old homestead of the legendary Bascom Lamar Lunsford – “The Minstrel of the Appalachians” – in Leicester, NC and has founded The Pondering Bascom Performing Arts and Education Center nonprofit organization. The foundation’s...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Flatiron Hotel set to open later this year in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Flatiron Hotel in downtown Asheville is expected to be finished this summer, according to the hotel's development firm. Plans to turn Asheville's historic Flatiron Building into a hotel were approved in summer 2019. According to the hotel's website, it will be opening in 2023...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

A Century of Asheville Water Woes

Here’s a look at a few significant water outages and incidents in Asheville history, culled from news articles from the Asheville Citizen Times provided by Pack Memorial Library and newspapers.com:. Sept. 29, 1922 – The Asheville Citizen newspaper carried a report with the headline, “Engineers see storage as solution...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Grandfather Mountain to hold job fair ahead of 2023 season

LINVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Grandfather Mountain will hold a job fair to prepare for its 2023 season. On Feb. 15, from 2-5 p.m., the Linville, N.C.-based nonprofit nature park and preserve will welcome job-seekers as it tries to fill roles across nine departments. "This is a fun place to...
LINVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/31 to assist with Point In Time Count

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/31/23, to assist with Point In Time Count. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Master planning process starts for DuPont Forest

Friends of DuPont Forest has received $99,000 in grants from the Tourism Development Authorities in Henderson and Transylvania counties. The money will help fund creation of a master recreation plan to plan a sustainable future for DuPont State Recreational Forest. When DuPont State Recreational Forest opened to the public in...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Online kindergarten registration opens for Henderson County's future class of 2036

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — February 1st marks an exciting time for Henderson County's future class of 2036. On Wednesday, Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) opened online kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023 may be enrolled, and the school district says students should be registered in their home school district, even if their parents or guardians plan to make a request for a transfer in the future.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Students serve up a big 'thank you' to community workers with free lunch

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Lunch is served!. Tuesday afternoon, FernLeaf Community Charter School finished up a month of service with a free lunch. It was held for Fletcher service workers from the school's food truck. Fletcher police, fire departments, EMS, the mayor and school leadership all attended. Seventh, eighth...
FLETCHER, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Now I get the Merrimon Avenue plan

So, the halving of Merrimon Avenue’s ability to handle traffic appears to be to provide two lanes formerly available to move traffic to accommodate orange barrels! Wow — what a plan!. And, speaking of plans, instead of wasting all that money to destroy Merrimon Avenue, why wasn’t it...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville park closes to make way for new fire station

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Hendersonville's parks has closed in order to make way for a new fire station. Boyd Park in Hendersonville is officially closed as construction begins on a new Fire Station 1. Construction fencing is now up so demolition can begin. Fire crews will be...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy