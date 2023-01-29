Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Related
KTUL
University of Oklahoma allowing free admission to Wednesday night's Bedlam game vs OSU
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma is allowing fans in for free for Wednesday night's men's basketball bedlam game against Oklahoma State. The moves amid inclement weather expected to roll through the area Wednesday night. "We encourage all fans to monitor the weather and we hope you...
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
Oklahoma town among ‘Best Southern Small Towns’
A community in Oklahoma is in the running for one of the best small towns in the country.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
KFOR
Officials announce arrest of teacher
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
tourcounsel.com
50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
Oklahoma football: Guess who Sooners won’t have to play in 2023 season?
The Big 12 has released its 2023 football schedule and it features several surprising changes from what Oklahoma football and the other conference teams have been accustomed to in the 27-year history of the Big 12. The round-robin schedule that has made the Big 12 unique from the other Power...
KOCO
Another round of winter weather moving into Oklahoma after first wave of sleet, snowfall
Thunder sleet moved into the Oklahoma City metro, causing slick road conditions for drivers Monday morning. Open the video player above for the latest from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Monday's coverage of winter weather has ended. Click here to see more coverage as a second round of...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
KTUL
Deadline approaches for State Supt. Walters' request for DEI funding review in higher ed
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The deadline for State Superintendent Ryan Walters' requested review on diversity, equity and inclusion funding is Wednesday. As of Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the State Department of Education told FOX25 they have not received any documents from universities. So far, the request to...
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
oknursingtimes.com
OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business
Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
KFOR
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations …. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the …. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the big screen. Brother doesn’t believe brother’s death in...
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro
Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
KFOR
Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City
A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. Two families say their mobile home purchases are full of issues. Moore officer helps school band. Moore officer honored with Proud to Serve. Collapsed building causing...
KTUL
Boone scores 18, leads balanced Oklahoma State over Ole Miss
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 18 points to lead four in double figures as Oklahoma State rolled to an 82-60 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Boone was 6 of 6 from the floor and made 6 of 8 free throws. Avery...
Comments / 0