Zakai Zeigler named SEC Player of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shooting, defending, rebounding -- Vols sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler is doing it all this season. Now he's the SEC Player of the Week. The conference announced Monday that Zeigler was being tapped for the honor following a strong week for both the basketball team and Zeigler himself.
Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost,...
Lady Vols suffer first SEC loss to No. 3 LSU, 76-68
BATON ROUGE, La. — The third-ranked LSU women's basketball team handed Tennessee its first SEC loss of the season behind a strong fourth quarter on Monday night in Baton Rouge. Tennessee turned the ball over six times in just over four minutes in the final frame and the Tigers...
Lady Vols faces tough task in SEC play next against No. 4 LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tennessee women's basketball faces a tough test on Monday when they hit the road to take on No. 4 LSU. Both teams are undefeated in SEC play and sit atop the conference standings with No. 1 South Carolina. Tennessee is coming off an 84-67 loss...
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive from Indiana caught in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Indiana fugitive was arrested in Maryville on Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawn Carter-Mincy was wanted out of Knox County, Indiana, for shooting a family member twice with a handgun during a domestic dispute, USMS said. Carter-Mincy was charged in Indiana with "aggravated...
New album revisits Knoxville Sessions
A new album highlights the talented musicians from the Knoxville area. The music was recorded in downtown Knoxville between 1929 and 1930.
East Tennessee standouts make college choices official on National Signing Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday marked National Signing Day and the first day of the regular signing period for football, and plenty of East Tennessee standouts made their college choices official. Below is our list of athletes that signed to play college football on Wednesday:. Anderson County. Gavin Noe -...
Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
Knox Catholic's Keegan Smith named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic sophomore runner Keegan Smith has been named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year, announced Monday afternoon. Smith is a back-to-back winner after earning the honor for the 2021-2022 season and is the second Knoxville Catholic product in school history to earn the honor for boys' cross-country. Jake Renfree received the accolade in 2018-2019.
10About Town: Black History Month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — February is Black History Month!. Here are some events happening throughout the month that celebrate Black history. Pellissippi State Community College is hosting many events at all of its campuses in celebration of Black History Month. You can find a full list of events at PSCC here.
UT students award five nonprofits a total of $20,000 as part of a final class assignment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A team of University of Tennessee students gave a total of $20,000 to five nonprofit teams as part of their final class assignment, according to a release from UT. They said the money was given away at the end of a course where students learned about...
KCSO: Detroit woman arrested for transporting meth and fentanyl to Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman from Detroit is in custody after Knox County deputies said they found more than a pound of methamphetamine and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a Lyft driver for a traffic...
Community gathers to mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols on Sunday night at the Old Knox County courthouse. People honored Nichols as the father, skater, photographer and human being that he was. They stopped by to pay their respects to Nichols by leaving skateboards and talking...
South Knoxville site sells for $8 million, could be home to 300 apartments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders hope a pedestrian bridge some day will connect the University of Tennessee over Fort Loudoun Lake with South Knoxville. Developers are already making plans nearby. Records filed with the Knox County Register of Deeds Office show the Ready Mix USA site sold for $8...
Blount Co. growing its greenways, plans to link them to Maryville and Alcoa
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — When Blount County started building its greenway system, it consisted of about 9 miles. The Blount Partnership said the system has now grown to a little over 15 miles but also said the miles are segmented into different sections. Jeff Muir, the Blount Partnership director...
KaTom sends letter to Gov. Lee asking state to build 'Exit 408' off I-40 in Sevier Co.
KODAK, Tenn. — KaTom, a restaurant supply company based in Kodak, asked Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of TDOT to build a new exit off I-40 because it's anticipating much more traffic from the planned Buc-ee's in Sevier County. The letter comes after a traffic study anticipated 15,000...
Yo-Yo Ma to headline new Knoxville festival in May celebrating Appalachian culture
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Ears Festival is returning to Knoxville in late March, but that's not all that's in store for 2023. Festival organizers and Visit Knoxville brought people together at the Mill and Mine on Tuesday evening to make a special announcement: there will be a new three-day event coming to World's Fair Park in May that will feature legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Walters State planning to host documentary viewing about East TN doctor who shattered racial barriers
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A professor at Walters State Community College said the college is planning to host a viewing of a documentary that shares the story of an East Tennessee doctor who shattered racial barriers and rose to national prominence during the 1950s. It is called "Extraordinary Man: Dr....
TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning. 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI. The TBI said Rogerson was...
State lawmakers say they plan to support bills to reform policing, include de-escalation training
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Note: This article was updated from its original version to correct the spelling of Mckenzie to McKenzie. Footage of the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis helped revive a statewide push for police reform recently. State Rep. and the newly chosen head of the...
