Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Zakai Zeigler named SEC Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shooting, defending, rebounding -- Vols sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler is doing it all this season. Now he's the SEC Player of the Week. The conference announced Monday that Zeigler was being tapped for the honor following a strong week for both the basketball team and Zeigler himself.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lady Vols suffer first SEC loss to No. 3 LSU, 76-68

BATON ROUGE, La. — The third-ranked LSU women's basketball team handed Tennessee its first SEC loss of the season behind a strong fourth quarter on Monday night in Baton Rouge. Tennessee turned the ball over six times in just over four minutes in the final frame and the Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WBIR

U.S. Marshals: Fugitive from Indiana caught in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Indiana fugitive was arrested in Maryville on Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawn Carter-Mincy was wanted out of Knox County, Indiana, for shooting a family member twice with a handgun during a domestic dispute, USMS said. Carter-Mincy was charged in Indiana with "aggravated...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knox Catholic's Keegan Smith named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic sophomore runner Keegan Smith has been named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year, announced Monday afternoon. Smith is a back-to-back winner after earning the honor for the 2021-2022 season and is the second Knoxville Catholic product in school history to earn the honor for boys' cross-country. Jake Renfree received the accolade in 2018-2019.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: Black History Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — February is Black History Month!. Here are some events happening throughout the month that celebrate Black history. Pellissippi State Community College is hosting many events at all of its campuses in celebration of Black History Month. You can find a full list of events at PSCC here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Community gathers to mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols on Sunday night at the Old Knox County courthouse. People honored Nichols as the father, skater, photographer and human being that he was. They stopped by to pay their respects to Nichols by leaving skateboards and talking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Yo-Yo Ma to headline new Knoxville festival in May celebrating Appalachian culture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Ears Festival is returning to Knoxville in late March, but that's not all that's in store for 2023. Festival organizers and Visit Knoxville brought people together at the Mill and Mine on Tuesday evening to make a special announcement: there will be a new three-day event coming to World's Fair Park in May that will feature legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning. 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI. The TBI said Rogerson was...
MARYVILLE, TN

