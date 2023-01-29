Tioga Central wrestlers repeat as Div. II state dual meet champions

Tioga Central repeated as New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division II Dual Meet Wrestling champion Saturday at Onondaga Community College.

The top-seeded Tigers’ fourth victory came by 49-18 against Central Valley Academy (Ilion, Herkimer County) in the final to complete a showing that began with two wins in pool competition and included a semifinal coast.

There were four three-team pools in Division I and Division II, respectively, teams topping each advancing to semifinals. Horseheads, the other Section 4 representative in the field, lost its two matches.

Saturday marked a second consecutive dominant semifinal/final showing for Tioga in this event. In 2022, the Tigers celebrated following a 50-7 championship-match win against Canisteo-Greenwood.

“This year, we had a big ask for our boys. They’re wrestling one or two classes over their natural weights for a bigger goal than just themselves,” Tigers coach Kris Harrington told Chris Watson of the NYSPHSAA. “For them to say, ‘OK, this is what we’re going to do’ _ maybe not with a smile but with the confidence that, no problem, we’ll get this job done, it just speaks to the moxie and the confidence in this program.”

Tigers simply too strong … Again

Following a semifinal that brought 55-15 supremacy over Gouverneur, the Tigers dropped behind Central Valley Academy by 18-12 following the Section 3 squad’s win by 65-second fall at 285 pounds. Tioga went ahead for keeps when Brayden MacWhinnie won by fall 99 seconds into the 110-pound bout to make it 22-18.

Thereafter, starting with Jayden Duncanson’s pin early in the second period, the sequence went pin/tech fall/10-2 decision/pin/pin for the top-ranked Tigers.

For the day, Ousmane Duncanson pinned three opponents in 2:07 total, and Caden Bellis matched the three pins in 8:11. Bellis topped the field with 28 team points, four better than Jayden Duncanson. In the “total match points” category, Tioga athletes occupied five of the top eight positions, headed by Drew Macumber’s 45.

Tioga tested in Match 2

The Tigers made short work of Cobleskill-Richmondville in the opening round of pool competition, 47-16 _ leading 32-3 along the way _ but ran into a considerably more formidable opponent in their second match.

Tioga trailed the combined forces of Chautauqua Lake, Westfield and Panama 18-16 with five bouts remaining (102 to 132) but did fine work from there to round out a 33-24 win.

Logan Bellis began the closing stretch with an 11-3 decision and Gianni Silvestri wrapped up matters with an 11-2 win.

Addressing the program’s sustained excellence, Caden Bellis said: “I think it’s just how calm we stay. Our coaches tell us, stay calm, stay relaxed, go out there and do your thing.”

Horseheads dropped a pair

Horseheads dropped its opening match, 51-15, to Wantagh and its second by 36-30 to Burnt Hills.

Hunter Lavigne came away with two pins in a combined 4:06 for the Blue Raiders.

NYSPHSAA Dual Meet Championships

(Onondaga CC)

Section 4 results

DIVISION I

Wantagh 51, Horseheads 15

102: Jonathan Cutrone (Wantagh Sr High) over Joel Scibek (Horseheads Sr HS) Dec 4-0; 110: Darren Santucci (Wantagh Sr High) over Gavin Hornsby (Horseheads Sr HS) Maj 10-0; 118: Anthony Clem (Wantagh Sr High) over JJ Beckwith (Horseheads Sr HS) Fall 0:25; 126: Joseph Clem (Wantagh Sr High) over Cody Dale (Horseheads Sr HS) TF 15-0; 132: Coleton Owen (Horseheads Sr HS) over Benjamin Burkhardt (Wantagh Sr High) Dec 9-2; 138: Ryan Massengale (Horseheads Sr HS) over Dominic Krug (Wantagh Sr High) Fall 1:47; 145: Thomas Bonasera (Wantagh Sr High) over Zachary Schrage (Horseheads Sr HS) Fall 1:07; 152: Jesse Vanorden (Wantagh Sr High) over William Lotocky (Horseheads Sr HS) Fall 2:23; 160: Michael DAmico (Wantagh Sr High) over Lucas Mosher (Horseheads Sr HS) Dec 6-4; 172: Noah Corwin (Wantagh Sr High) over Liam Levantovich (Horseheads Sr HS) Fall 1:25; 189: Hunter Lavigne (Horseheads Sr HS) over Daniel Pettinato (Wantagh Sr High) Fall 2:32; 215: Andrew Perez (Wantagh Sr High) over Jacob Bennett (Horseheads Sr HS) Fall 4:00; 285: Billy Kanellis (Wantagh Sr High) over Seamus Carroll Horseheads Sr HS) Fall 1:58.

Burnt Hills 36, Horseheads 30

132: Coleton Owen (Horseheads Sr HS) by forfeit; 138: GABRIEL GOSS (Burnt Hills Sr HS) over Zachary Schrage (Horseheads Sr HS) Fall 0:57; 145: COLIN CARLIN (Burnt Hills Sr HS) over Ryan Massengale (Horseheads Sr HS) Dec 14-8; 152: HOWARD BEARCE (Burnt Hills Sr HS) over William Lotocky (Horseheads Sr HS) Fall 4:38; 160: JOSHUA WARLAND (Burnt Hills Sr HS) over Lucas Mosher (Horseheads Sr HS) Fall 0:59; 172: Liam Levantovich (Horseheads Sr HS) over THOMAS PAWLINGA (Burnt Hills Sr HS) Dec 14-11; 189: Jacob Bennett (Horseheads Sr HS) over ANDREW MARTIN (Burnt Hills Sr HS) Fall 2:40; 215: Hunter Lavigne (Horseheads Sr HS) over JULIAN GOSS (Burnt Hills Sr HS) Fall 1:34; 285: SANTINO MARENO (Burnt Hills Sr HS) over Seamus Carroll (Horseheads Sr HS) Fall 2:16; 102: BRODY DICAPRIO (Burnt Hills Sr HS) over Joel Scibek (Horseheads Sr HS) Maj 12-2; 110: Gavin Hornsby (Horseheads Sr HS) over DYLAN POSSON (Burnt Hills Sr HS) Dec 7-1; 118: TYLER WHITELEY (Burnt Hills Sr HS) over Zack Bennett (Horseheads Sr HS) TF 16-0; 126: Cody Dale (Horseheads Sr HS) over BEN TAYLOR (Burnt Hills Sr HS) Fall 1:43.

DIVISION II

FINAL

Tioga 49, Central Valley Academy 18

152: Sixx Cook (Central Valley Academy) over John Woodcock (Tioga Sr HS) Fall 0:26; 160: Drew Macumber (Tioga Sr HS) over Cole Wheet (Central Valley Academy) Dec 8-2; 172: Ousmane Duncanson (Tioga Sr HS) over Nikolai Penree (Central Valley Academy) Fall 0:50; 189: Ethan Randall (Central Valley Academy) over Max Dydynski (Tioga Sr HS) Fall 0:22; 215: Trent Browne (Tioga Sr HS) over Sal Fresco (Central Valley Academy) Dec 9-3; 285: Jeremy McRedmond (Central Valley Academy) over Bradley Guiles (Tioga Sr HS) Fall 1:05; 102: Logan Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) over Jacob Hurd (Central Valley Academy) Maj 11-1; 110: Brayden MacWhinnie (Tioga Sr HS) over Matt Osley (Central Valley Academy) Fall 1:39; 118: Jayden Duncanson (Tioga Sr HS) over Gene Edwards (Central Valley Academy) Fall 2:48; 126: Deakon Bailey (Tioga Sr HS) over Maddox Walz (Central Valley Academy) TF 17-2; 132: Gianni Silvestri (Tioga Sr HS) over Cooper Reed (Central Valley Academy) Maj 10-2; 138: Tyler Roe (Tioga Sr HS) over Aden Mead (Central Valley Academy) Fall 0:53; 145: Caden Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) over Santino Curley (Central Valley Academy) Fall 1:28.

SEMIFINAL

Tioga 55, Gouverneur 15

145: Caden Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) over Turner Sochia (Gouverneur Sr HS) Fall 1:31; 152: Drew Macumber (Tioga Sr HS) over Hunter Mashaw (Gouverneur Sr HS) TF 17-2; 160: Vandavian Way (Gouverneur Sr HS) over Brennan Sindoni (Tioga Sr HS) Fall 1:03; 172: Ousmane Duncanson (Tioga Sr HS) over Khasar Tulga (Gouverneur Sr HS) Fall 0:39; 189: Drew Gates (Gouverneur Sr HS) over Trent Browne (Tioga Sr HS) Dec 10-3; 215: Austin Babcock (Tioga Sr HS) over James Hayden (Gouverneur Sr HS) Fall 3:07; 285: Bradley Guiles (Tioga Sr HS) by forfeit; 102: Logan Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) over Paul Minckler (Gouverneur Sr HS) Fall 1:58; 110: James Minckler (Gouverneur Sr HS) over Connor Streeter (Tioga Sr HS) Fall 0:50; 118: Jayden Duncanson (Tioga Sr HS) over Ryan Mashaw (Gouverneur Sr HS) TF 17-2; 126: Deakon Bailey (Tioga Sr HS) over Cyler Baer (Gouverneur Sr HS) Dec 10-3; 132: Gianni Silvestri (Tioga Sr HS) by forfeit; 138: Caden Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) by forfeit.

Tioga 47, Cobleskill-Richmondville 16

126: Liam English (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) over Deakon Bailey (Tioga Sr HS) Dec 4-2; 132: Levi Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) over Ben Yorke (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) Fall 3:03; 138: Gianni Silvestri (Tioga Sr HS) over Luke Yorke (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) Fall 3:11; 145: Tyler Roe (Tioga Sr HS) over Dominic Scolaro (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) TF 19-4; 152: Caden Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) over Kyber Henry (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) Maj 15-3; 160: Drew Macumber (Tioga Sr HS) over Dylan Gallagher (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) TF 18-3; 172: Ousmane Duncanson (Tioga Sr HS) over Connor Wade (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) Fall 0:38; 189: Luke Pryor (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) over Max Dydynski (Tioga Sr HS) Fall 1:29; 215: Carlos Torres (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) over Tate McCauley (Tioga Sr HS) Dec 5-1; 285: Austin Babcock (Tioga Sr HS) over Jake LeSage (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) Dec 7-2; 102: Kaydin Cole (Tioga Sr HS) by forfeit; 110: Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville HS) over Logan Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) Maj 10-2; 118: Jayden Duncanson (Tioga Sr HS) by forfeit.

Tioga 33, Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama 24

138: Trent Burchanowski (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) over Levi Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) Dec 5-3; 145: Tyler Roe (Tioga Sr HS) over Jack Bourgeois (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) Maj 12-3; 152: Caden Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) over Brad Smith (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) Fall 5:12; 160: Drew Macumber (Tioga Sr HS) over John Watson (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) TB-1 2-1; 172: Ousmane Duncanson (Tioga Sr HS) over Jayden Malecki (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) Dec 5-2; 189: Mason Maring (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) over Trent Browne (Tioga Sr HS) Dec 6-3; 215: Ison Shirley (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) over Tate McCauley (Tioga Sr HS) Fall 3:14; 285: Gavin Segovia (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) over Bradley Guiles (Tioga Sr HS) Fall 0:43; 102: Logan Bellis (Tioga Sr HS) over Gavin Burchanowski (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) Maj 11-3; 110: Brayden MacWhinnie (Tioga Sr HS) over Thandon Bensink (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) Dec 5-0; 118: Jayden Duncanson (Tioga Sr HS) by forfeit; 126: Jordan Joslyn (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) over Deakon Bailey (Tioga Sr HS) Fall 1:51; 132: Gianni Silvestri (Tioga Sr HS) over Martin Ohlsson (Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama) Maj 11-2.