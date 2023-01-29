FINAL: Michigan State collapses, loses 13th consecutive game to Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Golden Gopher basketball forward Parker Fox of Mahtomedi just passed the seven-month mark of rehabbing from his second major knee injury. Fox says he is doing well and his plan is to return to the Gophers next season and play on the Williams Arena floor, which he says has been a dream since his childhood. Fox was a high school star who went on to play at Division II Northern State in North Dakota for four years. His game grew to the point where he averaged 23-points per game in his final season at Northern State and he entered the transfer portal to test the waters at a higher level. He had plenty of available options and chose to play for his home state Gophers.

