nwahomepage.com
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 81-70 win over Texas A&M
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 81-70 win over Texas A&M. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 81-70 win …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 81-70 win over Texas A&M. Hog fans brave the sleet for basketball game. Hog fans brave the sleet for basketball game. Day three of...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Makhel Mitchell and Devo Davis talk about 81-70 win over Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team took down Texas A&M 81-70 at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night. Devo Davis and Ricky Council IV both had 19 points on the night and Makhel Mitchell had 13 rebounds and seven blocks in the win. See what...
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman updates recruiting after signing 30
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ recruiting Class of 2023 has 30 members with the addition of Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. Easter, 6-5, 225, didn’t sign early instead opting to make his decision in the traditional signing period. Easter had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 13, 2021. However, when Dowell Loggains, his lead recruiter at Arkansas, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina then Easter took a visit to Columbia in mid-December. However, he solidified his pledge to Arkansas on an unofficial visit Jan. 14 when he got to spend time with Morgan Turner, the new tight ends coach. Sam Pittman talked about Easter’s signing on Wednesday.
nwahomepage.com
Sitting down with Arkansas gymnast Cami Weaver
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas gymnast Cami Weaver is the epitome of resilient. In her collegiate debut on vault last year, she tore her ACL and had to sit out for an entire season. This season, she’s back and better than ever. Weaver sits down with Pig Trail Nation’s...
Ice, Snow Can Keep Fans Away, But What Does It Mean for Arkansas, Texas A&M?
What does it take for Razorbacks, Aggies to play and what happens if they don't?
nwahomepage.com
Sitting down with Arkansas sprinter Chris Bailey
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas sprinter Chris Bailey turned some heads this weekend in the Arkansas Invitational. Bailey broke the Arkansas record for the 400M with a world-leading time of 45.09. He sits down with Courtney Mims to discuss his performance and goals for the season. See the full...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas extends SEC winning streak to three games in 81-70 victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena
Arkansas has banked real SEC momentum at the mid-point of league play as the Razorbacks picked up their second-best win of the season (based on NCAA NET rankings) by defeating travel-weary, but road-worthy, Texas A&M, 81-70, on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Junior guards Davonte “Devo” Davis and...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: What do the Hogs need from the portal and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims sits down with Otis Kirk to talk about 2023 TE Shamar Easter, 2025 WR Jaden Perez and 2024 Kavion Henderson. They also discuss what the Hogs still need from the transfer portal and about the...
5newsonline.com
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
nwahomepage.com
Liberty-Eylau standout impressed with Hogs, Kenny Guiton
FAYETTEVILLE — Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau Class of 2026 wide receiver Dequane Prevo was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday. Prevo, 5-10, 160, has been called “the best freshman in Texas” by Earl Gill, who has seen thousands of recruits through the years. Prevo was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period started today.
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Fake Stetson Bennett Video Features Fayetteville Police, Not Dallas
Georgia's two-time national title winner may see NFL Hopes Die in Texas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas urges caution, announces gameday changes for matchup vs. Texas A&M amid winter storm
Arkansas is set to host Texas A&M at 6 p.m Central time on Tuesday night in an important SEC matchup. But the Fayetteville area is experiencing a winter storm on Tuesday, with a weather advisory cautioning that icy conditions could persist. The game between the Aggies and Razorbacks will still...
nwahomepage.com
Perfect workouts from home during the slick weather
All the inclement weather has us thinking about how we can take our workouts to the next level without leaving the comfort of our homes. Thankfully, we have an expert who can help us figure out how to add resistance by slipping off our shoes!. Betsy Rawlings from from Fayetteville...
nwahomepage.com
Refs Who Get Wonky, Jealous Florida State Fans & Why Mike Doesn’t Like Gerald Meyers
Q. RazorAlex88 says: I’m not questioning the hire of Marcus Woodson but what made me really curious was how a portion (not sure how big to be honest) of Florida State fans were glad that we took him off their hands. I don’t quite understand that. A. Most...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas men No. 3 in national rankings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the men’s program ranked No. 3 in the nation. In addition to a world-leading performance of 45.09 in the 400m by Chris Bailey, Razorbacks...
bestofarkansassports.com
Reckoning with Hogs’ Fate after ESPN Analyst’s Unpopular Nick Smith Jr Prediction
Eric Musselman has owned the month of February the last two seasons. It’s been FebruEric, if you will. Whether or not Arkansas basketball can peak at the end of the season again may determine not just what seed it earns in the NCAA Tournament, but whether it earns a bid at all.
nwahomepage.com
QOTD: Favorite Soup?
River valley road conditions, power outage concerns. After icy conditions swept across Northwest Arkansas and the river valley, freezing rain is projected once again. In the river valley, the freezing rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, creating treacherous conditions. Fort Smith trash pick-up schedule shifts due...
nwahomepage.com
Hog Trio Garners Preseason All-American Honors by Softball America
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce (R-Sr.), Kristina Foreman (Gr.), and Hannah Gammill (Jr.) have been selected as preseason All-Americans by Softball America. Gammill was named a Preseason First Team All-American while Delce and Foreman were tabbed Preseason Second Team All-Americans by the outlet. The trio was...
