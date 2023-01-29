ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 81-70 win over Texas A&M

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 81-70 win over Texas A&M. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 81-70 win …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 81-70 win over Texas A&M. Hog fans brave the sleet for basketball game. Hog fans brave the sleet for basketball game. Day three of...
Sam Pittman updates recruiting after signing 30

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ recruiting Class of 2023 has 30 members with the addition of Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. Easter, 6-5, 225, didn’t sign early instead opting to make his decision in the traditional signing period. Easter had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 13, 2021. However, when Dowell Loggains, his lead recruiter at Arkansas, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina then Easter took a visit to Columbia in mid-December. However, he solidified his pledge to Arkansas on an unofficial visit Jan. 14 when he got to spend time with Morgan Turner, the new tight ends coach. Sam Pittman talked about Easter’s signing on Wednesday.
Sitting down with Arkansas gymnast Cami Weaver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas gymnast Cami Weaver is the epitome of resilient. In her collegiate debut on vault last year, she tore her ACL and had to sit out for an entire season. This season, she’s back and better than ever. Weaver sits down with Pig Trail Nation’s...
Sitting down with Arkansas sprinter Chris Bailey

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas sprinter Chris Bailey turned some heads this weekend in the Arkansas Invitational. Bailey broke the Arkansas record for the 400M with a world-leading time of 45.09. He sits down with Courtney Mims to discuss his performance and goals for the season. See the full...
Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming

FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?

ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
Liberty-Eylau standout impressed with Hogs, Kenny Guiton

FAYETTEVILLE — Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau Class of 2026 wide receiver Dequane Prevo was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday. Prevo, 5-10, 160, has been called “the best freshman in Texas” by Earl Gill, who has seen thousands of recruits through the years. Prevo was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period started today.
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Perfect workouts from home during the slick weather

All the inclement weather has us thinking about how we can take our workouts to the next level without leaving the comfort of our homes. Thankfully, we have an expert who can help us figure out how to add resistance by slipping off our shoes!. Betsy Rawlings from from Fayetteville...
Arkansas men No. 3 in national rankings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the men’s program ranked No. 3 in the nation. In addition to a world-leading performance of 45.09 in the 400m by Chris Bailey, Razorbacks...
QOTD: Favorite Soup?

River valley road conditions, power outage concerns. After icy conditions swept across Northwest Arkansas and the river valley, freezing rain is projected once again. In the river valley, the freezing rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, creating treacherous conditions. Fort Smith trash pick-up schedule shifts due...
Hog Trio Garners Preseason All-American Honors by Softball America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce (R-Sr.), Kristina Foreman (Gr.), and Hannah Gammill (Jr.) have been selected as preseason All-Americans by Softball America. Gammill was named a Preseason First Team All-American while Delce and Foreman were tabbed Preseason Second Team All-Americans by the outlet. The trio was...
