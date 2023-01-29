ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL Health lifting universal masking requirement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is lifting its universal masking requirement next week. Leaders with UofL Health decided to lift the requirement on Feb. 6, according to a release. Masks will not have to be worn by team members, patients and visitors. “We will not discourage anyone from wearing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every day, Jefferson County Public School bus 70,000 students to school, while the district is short at least 75 bus drivers. The bus delay dashboard list shows at least 23 buses are delayed this week, and district officials expect that number to climb due to unexpected bus delays.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teaching Black history in Kentucky’s classrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History (ATBH) in Kentucky was in Louisville on Wednesday to kick-off Black History Month. Chaka Cummings outlined some of the organization’s goals that include ensuring that the contributions of Black Kentuckians are not forgotten but rather...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Home sales in Louisville expected to rise soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Home sales in the Greater Louisville Area dropped in December, but they’re soon expected to rise. Rising interest rates have caused sales to drop 38% for 12 consecutive months according to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors (GLAR). The record amount of demand, combined with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Student taken into custody after gun found at Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Moore High School Wednesday morning. Principal Traci Morris-Hunt confirmed the incident in a letter sent home to Moore families. The letter reads:. Dear Marion C. Moore Families,. We always want to let you know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Both directions of Clark Memorial Bridge closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers who use the Clark Memorial Bridge should be aware of traffic being blocked. Crews have both directions of the bridge closed right now due to a police incident, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro salt trucks have been out Monday night and Tuesday morning treating the roads due to the winter weather conditions. According to Louisville Metro Police, the department responded to 20 non-injury accidents and two injury accidents from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville janitor accused of recording men in airport bathroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a Louisville man on voyeurism charges Tuesday after he was accused of recording men in the bathroom stalls of the Louisville airport. In December, officers received a report that stated a janitor was recording a naked customer with a cell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘I could not be more excited’: New UofL president begins tenure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, officially began her first day on Wednesday. Schatzel was introduced as the university’s president back in Nov. 2022, previously serving as president of Towson University in Maryland. She succeeded Dr. Lori Gonzalez, the university’s interim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Beyoncé performing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beyoncé will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 Renaissance World Tour. She will be performing at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on July 17. Ticketing begins Feb. 6 with early presale access to Beyoncé’s BeyHive fan club. Live Nation said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gardening | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School

Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question is medicine the right thing for you in treading your mental health?. Latest on the Winter Weather Advisories in effect and which impacts to watch out for. Louisville City FC kicking off preseason with Nashville SC matchup. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after police incident closes Clark Memorial Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed traffic is moving once again after a police incident closed both directions of traffic on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Wednesday morning. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, calls came in around 8:55 a.m. to an incident on the Clark Memorial Bridge. No other details were...
LOUISVILLE, KY

