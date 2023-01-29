ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Top100 2024 QB Austin Mack announces commitment to Washington

Folsom (Calif.) 2024 quarterback Austin Mack is headed to Montlake. The top 100 prospect in the 2024 class used National Signing Day 2023 to announce where he'll be signing in the 2024 class, committing to Washington on the 247Sports' YouTube channel. Mack didn't see any reason to wait and chose...
Signing Day 2023: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada trending to Arizona State

Former Florida signee and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is trending to Arizona State on Signing Day, according to a recent 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Rashada was recently granted a release from his LOI with the Gators and re-opened his recruitment with Arizona State, TCU and California being potential destinations.
Bloomquist confident about newcomer options despite positional uncertainties

Surrounded by reporters in front of the first-base dugout at Phoenix Municipal Stadium last Friday, Willie Bloomquist scanned the scrum with a stoic look on his face. His trademark expression was accompanied by a subtle smile, an air that seemingly reflected his pride in the roster overhaul he conducted during an eventful offseason that he knew he’d be asked about.
TEMPE, AZ
