KPLC TV
Food For Thought volunteers doing their best to feed children in need despite inflation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The effects of inflation are being felt throughout many homes in Southwest Louisiana. With inflation driving up costs of nearly everything, families are struggling to keep up. Food For Thought in Lake Charles is making it their mission to ease some of the burden families face by providing food items to kids before they head home for the weekend.
KPLC TV
Area schools combat teacher shortage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local schools are coming up with creative ways to fight the persistent teacher shortage. 7News spoke to Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Shannon LaFargue who said the district is in a good place, but the demand for more teachers is still there. “Staffing shortage is a conversation...
Big Announcement About The Biggest Mardi Gras Party In Lake Charles Coming Thursday, Feb 2
It's the Mardi Gras season and everyone is hitting the Mardi Gras balls and events in Southwest Louisiana. Coming up Mardi Gras week, there are a ton of events taking place in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles. Mardi Gras week and weekend gets underway on Friday night, February 17th with...
KPLC TV
Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Year of the Jedi celebration
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the Year of the Jedi, a celebration put on by the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. The celebration commemorated the “big” and “little” match anniversary for the kids and mentors. There were lots of games for the group, including...
Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?
That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
KPLC TV
Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
KPLC TV
Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
Lake Charles American Press
C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats
Unleashing the inner Sesame Street Cookie Monster is getting easier in Lake Charles. One “cookie” franchise opened here before the end of 2022, another will open soon and Cash and Carry Farmers Market has recently added a cookie vendor. Lindsey LeBleu, Le Macaron; Priscilla Healy, Crumbl Cookies and Jerica Balket, Janae’s Cookies, tell why each of their business models is far from cookie cutter.
KPLC TV
SOWELA Spotlight: 18-week HVAC training program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a good job that you can get trained for at a fraction of the time and cost, SOWELA may have just what you’re looking for. Sherman Broussard is an HVAC instructor with SOWELA who joined us this morning to talk about the 18-week HVAC training program that begins in February.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
Lake Charles American Press
On Campus: SW La. students recognized
MANCHESTER, N.H. — William Irwin of Lake Charles has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2022 dean’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. SNHU announces...
KPLC TV
Housing Counseling Agency Announces 2023 Homebuyer Education Classes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish’s Housing Counseling Agency, in conjunction with Project Build a Future, has announced its free Homebuyer Education classes schedule for 2023. All classes are held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St. in Lake Charles. Participants can opt to attend...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Eight Signature Louisiana Dishes That Cajuns Love In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Louisiana's culture is beautiful and vibrant. The best-known segment of our culture worldwide is our food. People travel from across the U.S. or even from other countries just to taste the cuisine here in Louisiana.
kogt.com
King & Queen of Mardi Gras
Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu officials assist in tornado survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Employees of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness assisted in the US National Weather Service of Lake Charles in their damage assessment of the tornado that hit Calcasieu Parish and Orange County last week. OHSEP and NWS used the “Swiftwater 1″...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 30, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 30, 2023. Leonor Elinda Barnett, 27, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. John Thomas Coll, 43, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; resisting an officer; theft under $5,000; burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
KPLC TV
Jeffery Istre of Vermillion Parish joins race for governor
Kaplan, La. (KPLC) - Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker, U.S. Army veteran and nonprofit founder from Kaplan, announced his bid for Louisiana governor Wednesday. Istre is running as an Independent. He joins Republicans Sharon Hewitt, Xan John, Jeff Landry, Richard Nelson and John Schroder, and Independent Hunter Lundy. Istre provided...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
