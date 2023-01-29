Mason Robinson worth the wait for Penn State Class of 2023
Penn State got an early jump on the recruiting effort for defensive end Mason Robinson out of Maryland, and its patience and effort eventually paid off. When Robinson committed to another Big Ten program during his recruiting process, Penn State kept the door open leading up to the early signing period in hopes an official visit would sway Robinson to Happy Valley.
And you know what? It worked.
Robinson flipped from Northwestern to Penn State just days after making an official visit to Penn State, and after a handful of previous unofficial visits. Robinson joins a recruiting class that was heavy on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, with a couple of defensive players worth watching as they are developed by Penn State. Robinson could be a fun player to watch grow in Happy Valley.
Here is a quick rundown of his recruiting profile in the Class of 2023.
Rating
|Stars
|Overall
|State
|Position
|247
|3
|-
|12
|73
|Rivals
|3
|-
|9
|33
|ESPN
|3
|-
|12
|85
|On3 Recruiting
|3
|-
|20
|101
|247 Composite
|3
|685
|12
|73
Vitals
|Hometown
|Owings Mills, MD
|Projected Position
|Edge
|Height
|6-3.5
|Weight
|230
|Class
|2023
Recruitment
- Offered by Penn State on April 16, 2021
- Unofficial visit to Penn State on June 5, 2021
- Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 18, 2021
- Unofficial visit to Penn State on April 9, 2022
- Commits to Northwestern on May 28, 2022
- Official visit to Penn State on December 9, 2022
- Decommits from Northwestern on December 13, 2022
- Commits to Penn State on December 13, 2022
- Signs letter of intent for Penn State on December 21, 2022
Offers
- Penn State
- Northwestern
- Boston College
- Duke
- Georgia
- Marshall
- Miami
- Michigan
- Morgan State
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pittsburgh
- South Carolina
- Stanford
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- West Virginia
https://twitter.com/Mason42Robinson/status/1602710081170280454 https://twitter.com/Mason42Robinson/status/1605608938262515712
1
1
Comments / 0