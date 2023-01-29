ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Mason Robinson worth the wait for Penn State Class of 2023

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UreyV_0kUuuFES00

Penn State got an early jump on the recruiting effort for defensive end Mason Robinson out of Maryland, and its patience and effort eventually paid off. When Robinson committed to another Big Ten program during his recruiting process, Penn State kept the door open leading up to the early signing period in hopes an official visit would sway Robinson to Happy Valley.

And you know what? It worked.

Robinson flipped from Northwestern to Penn State just days after making an official visit to Penn State, and after a handful of previous unofficial visits. Robinson joins a recruiting class that was heavy on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, with a couple of defensive players worth watching as they are developed by Penn State. Robinson could be a fun player to watch grow in Happy Valley.

Here is a quick rundown of his recruiting profile in the Class of 2023.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position
247 3 - 12 73
Rivals 3 - 9 33
ESPN 3 - 12 85
On3 Recruiting 3 - 20 101
247 Composite 3 685 12 73

Vitals

Hometown Owings Mills, MD
Projected Position Edge
Height 6-3.5
Weight 230
Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered by Penn State on April 16, 2021
  • Unofficial visit to Penn State on June 5, 2021
  • Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 18, 2021
  • Unofficial visit to Penn State on April 9, 2022
  • Commits to Northwestern on May 28, 2022
  • Official visit to Penn State on December 9, 2022
  • Decommits from Northwestern on December 13, 2022
  • Commits to Penn State on December 13, 2022
  • Signs letter of intent for Penn State on December 21, 2022

Offers

Twitter

https://twitter.com/Mason42Robinson/status/1602710081170280454 https://twitter.com/Mason42Robinson/status/1605608938262515712

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bahsredandwhite.com

Former Bellefonte student succeeding in Duke basketball

Dereck Lively was once a student at Bellefonte Middle school just a few years ago. Throughout his time at middle school Dereck participated in basketball teams and fell in love with the sport. Dereck learned a lot at middle school including one thing that he still uses today: how to...
BELLEFONTE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11

Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Two Penn State Students Arrested Due To Altercation On Fraternity Row

Two Penn State students — Michael Vanbelle and Tyquann Crawford — were recently arrested by State College Police due to their involvement in an alleged altercation between members of their fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and the residents of 321 Fraternity Row on October 22, 2022. Vanbelle was arrested on January 26, followed by Crawford’s arrest on January 30.
bahsredandwhite.com

Fire rips through Bellefonte apartments

An apartment complex was destroyed and two homes were damaged on December 30 after a second-alarm fire ignited on Bellefonte’s West Water Street. Nine area fire crews responded to the incident, when reports of a building fire were issued around 6:40 p.m. According to Captain 2-1 Malachi Moyer of the Undine Fire Company, crews arrived to 15 feet of flames raging from the backside windows of an apartment building engulfed in heavy smoke. Crews immediately tapped two nearby fire hydrants, but quickly faced issues that left the hydrants dry.
BELLEFONTE, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT

MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
LEWISBURG, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy