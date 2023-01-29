Permits for fireworks stands will see an increase in fees this year both within city limits and within the one mile of the City of Emporia. City attorney Christina Montgomery told Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday that the $2,500 permit fee for fireworks stands was established in 2012, and had not been updated since. In 2016, the city continued the $2,500 fee for stands inside city limits, established a $1,500 fee for stands in the metropolitan planning area, and a $250 fee for stands outside of the MPA.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO