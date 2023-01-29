Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State names Ken Murczek head volleyball coach
Emporia State has announced the hiring of Ken Murczek as head volleyball coach. "I want to thank David Spafford and the members of the search committee for giving me the opportunity to coach at Emporia State," said Murczek. "Volleyball is important in the MIAA. I cannot wait to get with the team and start building our vision of where Hornet volleyball can go in the future."
Emporia gazette.com
ESU men comes from behind to top Rogers State
The Emporia State men’s basketball team overcame a nearly seven-minute scoring drought in the first half on the way to a 77-63 come-from-behind win over Rogers State on Sunday afternoon at White Auditorium. The Hornets had a 19-12 lead with 10:29 left in the first half and led 23-18...
William F. Cook
William F. Cook
William F. Cook of Emporia died on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. He was 95.
Emporia gazette.com
Colder than a Bengals fan's heart
To borrow a poem from the late country comic Archie Campbell: Spring has come and fall has fell. Winter's here, and it's colder than it was last week. A mid-winter cold wave covers much of the central U.S., including the Emporia area. Municipal Airport had a wind chill of -7 degrees before dawn Monday, after a Saturday afternoon high of 55.
Emporia gazette.com
Dr. Ernest Louis “Doc” Kratina, Jr.
Dr. Ernest Louis “Doc” Kratina, Jr., 77, of Delia, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born July 9, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ernest L. and Wilma J. (Hotzel) Kratina, Sr. He was a graduate of Seaman High School and received his doctorate from Kansas State University. He served in the U.S. Army, Kansas Army National Guard and Army Reserves for a total of 23 years of service, retiring at the rank of Colonel.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia finishes warm and wet January
A February warm-up is coming to the Flint Hills. But residents should be careful not to make things too hot. The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that gusty south winds could create “a few hours of very high grassland fire danger” Saturday afternoon.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Travel plaza groundbreaking by April, Brown says
Plans for a travel plaza complex in west Emporia are moving forward, with names going on dotted lines. “Our travel plaza customer ... we signed contracts with him a few days ago,” Johnny Brown with Brown Stone Development said Monday. “We’ll break ground before April 1.”
Emporia gazette.com
LaTurner mobile office coming to area
The mobile office of Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, will be in the Emporia area next week. LaTurner's office announced Wednesday that staff members will be at the Emporia Public Library, 110 East Sixth Avenue, next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. They'll move on to the Chase County Courthouse at 2:30 p.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Sewell installed as Realtors President
An Emporia broker officially was installed as President of the Sunflower Association of Realtors over the weekend. Aaron Sewell of RE/MAX EK Real Estate will serve over the association through 2023. He was inducted into the presidency in early December.
About town
About town
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first legislative dialogue for this session on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m. with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
Roxanne Marie Thomas
Roxanne Marie Thomas
Roxanne Marie Thomas, 67, passed away Friday evening at her home south east of Lebo with her family gathered around her. A celebration of Roxanne’s life will be held at 10:00 A.M, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Key West Cemetery, east of Lebo. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo.
Emporia gazette.com
Pioneer Bluffs seeks new Executive Director
MATFIELD GREEN — Lynn Smith has announced her retirement from Pioneer Bluffs, pending a successful search for the next executive director of the historic Flint Hills ranch. The Pioneer Bluffs Board of Directors is looking for a person to continue their mission of preserving and sharing ranching heritage. “We...
Emporia gazette.com
'Abstractive' reception coming Friday at EAC
The Emporia Arts Center will host an artist’s opening reception for "Abstractive," a collection of paintings by Wichita-based artist Jamie Briggeman, this week. The reception will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Trusler Gallery located at 815 Commercial St. According to a written...
Emporia gazette.com
Library celebrates National Puzzle Day
Fans of jigsaw puzzles celebrated National Puzzle Day at the Emporia Public Library on Sunday afternoon. A selection of puzzles as well as snacks and drinks were set up in the large meeting room for the public to enjoy. “This is an opportunity for people to come hang out, socialize...
Emporia gazette.com
Sutton faces added charges in 2020 shooting
A motion hearing was held Tuesday in a 2020 Emporia robbery and shooting. Prosecutors now accuse two men of attempted murder. Lance Sutton, 26, of Emporia was convicted in August 2021 of aggravated burglary and aggravated burglary. He now awaits trial for attempted second-degree murder and three additional counts. All...
Emporia gazette.com
Commissioners discuss skateboard park upgrades, relocation ahead of public forum
Emporia City Commissioners continued discussions over possible updates and relocation of the skateboard park Wednesday afternoon. The discussions precede a public meeting over the skateboard park that is set for 5 p.m. today at WLW Auditorium's Little Theater. The city has been discussing upgrades to the park, currently located at...
Emporia gazette.com
City approves fee increase for fireworks stand permits
Permits for fireworks stands will see an increase in fees this year both within city limits and within the one mile of the City of Emporia. City attorney Christina Montgomery told Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday that the $2,500 permit fee for fireworks stands was established in 2012, and had not been updated since. In 2016, the city continued the $2,500 fee for stands inside city limits, established a $1,500 fee for stands in the metropolitan planning area, and a $250 fee for stands outside of the MPA.
KBI searches for Cervantes
KBI searches for Cervantes
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Lyon County man who has been missing since last week. Jossue Cervantes-Medina, 22, was last seen last Wednesday. He’s described as white with black hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds. The KBI had no photo of...
Emporia gazette.com
Motion would keep shooting suspect's past out of trial
The attorney for a Chase County shooting suspect wants almost any mention of his criminal record barred from his trial. Fred Meier filed a motion Tuesday on behalf of Eric McClure, who's charged with firing at an SUV and wounding a passenger last May.
