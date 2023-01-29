ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Slick conditions for Wednesday commute

Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
SPOKANE, WA
South Hill residents report Coyote attacks on chickens

SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents on Spokane's South Hill have been reporting an increase in coyote sightings in their neighborhoods. That includes Antonia Tombari, who said when she returned to her home near the intersection of 14th Ave. and Grand Blvd. on Sunday evening, and saw her chickens were gone. "Just...
SPOKANE, WA
Bundle up head to toe for only a couple more days!

The freezing weekend is close to an end, with one more bitter night and morning in the forecast before we see temperatures gradually rise back to normal throughout the week. Hats off to all of you who braved the cold Saturday and Sunday as we saw temperatures dip into the single digits and negatives overnight across the region. Hoping you all bundled up and stayed safe while we waited out this freezing cold front!
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane family loses home in fire, can't find a new one

SPOKANE, Wash. - A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. "The population of people who don't have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position," Makayla Munson said. Weeks later, they're...
SPOKANE, WA
Magnolia St. pedestrian bridge permanently closed for safety

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Magnolia St. pedestrian bridge spanning the I-90 was permanently closed Wednesday morning after the results of a Jan. 9 inspection determined the structure was beyond repair. Two ADA routes are available. Pedestrians can take Magnolia St. to 4th Ave., Liberty Park Pl. to Pacific Ave., and...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still being...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested after lengthy SWAT standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A woman was arrested on a series of charges following a SWAT standoff on North Reed Road in Hayden Wednesday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 11 a.m., KCSO located 41-year-old Sara Beebe, of Coeur d'Alene, driving on North Reed. According to KCSO,...
HAYDEN, ID
Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
SANDPOINT, ID
Vape Detector introduces a line of sensitive and affordable Vape Detectors that detect vape smoke from glycerin, propylene glycol, and other vape juice components

A vape detector is an electronic device that detects vape smoke using laser scattering sensor technology. LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vape Detector, a Californian brand, has announced the launch of its line of Vape Detectors for schools, hotels, businesses, and parents. The growing popularity of vaping among young people has made it increasingly difficult for schools and workplaces to enforce policies against it. Vape Detector™ is a trademarked brand of Forensics Detectors which is a leading gas detection company located in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us," said President Beggs.
SPOKANE, WA
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

