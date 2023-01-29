Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Washington State Gov. Inslee Tests Positive for COVID-19
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Inslee’s office said in a statement Wednesday that he had tested positive, was experiencing very mild symptoms including a cough. He is consulting with his doctor about whether to receive Paxlovid antiviral treatments, according to the statement.
US News and World Report
Virginia AG Opposes Prosecuting Women Seeking Abortions
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Speaking at an annual anti-abortion rally and march in Richmond, Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Wednesday that he opposes the idea that women should be prosecuted for seeking abortions. “The pro-life message is one of compassion. And there have been some voices in...
US News and World Report
Bus Drivers Strike in Alaska's 2nd-Largest School District
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Bus drivers in Alaska’s second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices. The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s...
US News and World Report
Mississippi Mayor Orders Curfew After 13-Year-Old's Death
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor has reinstated a youth curfew after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. issued an emergency proclamation that prohibits minors 17 and under, who are unmarried and not emancipated, from being on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public places in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday until further notice.
US News and World Report
Wintry Weather Scrubs More Than 1,000 Flights in US
DALLAS (AP) — More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday with more expected in coming days as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation. Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 at Dallas...
US News and World Report
3 Dead in Northwest Georgia Home From Apparent Drug Overdose
KENSINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Three people were found dead in a northwest Georgia house on Monday from suspected drug overdoses. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the most likely cause of death was from smoking or inhaling fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Dried psychedelic...
US News and World Report
Driver in California Cliff Crash That Injured 4 Is Charged
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence...
US News and World Report
3 Adults Found Shot to Death at Home in Southern California
MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. All three victims were...
Comments / 0