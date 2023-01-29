Angelo Allegri carries red-hot Eagles to 75-71 win over Weber State, extending win streak to 12 games

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner's 21-point effort leads Mead past Central Valley to remain unbeaten in league play
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 61, Central Valley 48: Teryn Gardner scored 21 points and Teayonna Hoard added 17 as the visiting Panthers (12-3, 8-0) topped the Bears (13-5, 6-2) to remain atop the Greater Spokane League standings. Eden Sander paced Central Valley with 15 points.
"Rubber Chicken": Lewis and Clark girls, Ferris boys emerge victorious in 40th anniversary of spirit game
Tuesday night brought the oldest spirit game to the Spokane Arena as Ferris and Lewis and Clark met for the Rubber Chicken. Started in 1983, it was the 40th year of the competition and the 39th time the schools have met to see where “Chuck” would reside for the next year – the 2021 spirit games were canceled due to the pandemic.
Slick conditions for Wednesday commute
Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
Temperatures in Spokane will get warmer, but it will still feel like winter.
Spokane, WA. -- Monday morning brought the coldest temperatures following the arctic front that moved through over the weekend, but slightly warmer temperatures are on the way. A gradual increase in daytime high temperatures is expected every day until Friday when many in the region will have a chance of...
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still being...
'It's horrifying, you don't have any control': South Hill residents still dealing with icy roads, cars sliding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on the South Hill are dealing with a dangerous commute, as one specific intersection just behind the hospital district is covered in a sheet of ice. “I don't want to have to see anybody stuck,” Carrie McGlohan said. “It's scary, it's horrifying, you don't have any control."
Magnolia St. pedestrian bridge permanently closed for safety
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Magnolia St. pedestrian bridge spanning the I-90 was permanently closed Wednesday morning after the results of a Jan. 9 inspection determined the structure was beyond repair. Two ADA routes are available. Pedestrians can take Magnolia St. to 4th Ave., Liberty Park Pl. to Pacific Ave., and...
Spokane family loses home in fire, can't find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. "The population of people who don't have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position," Makayla Munson said. Weeks later, they're...
Pullman police searching for alcohol thief
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob's Corner Mart. If you've seen him or have an information on the situation, you're asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us," said President Beggs.
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
