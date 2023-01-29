Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
One more day of below normal temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One more day of below normal temperatures with sunshine. High 28. Scattered clouds and sunshine Wednesday. High 41. Sunshine Thursday. High 47. Sunny and briefly colder Friday. High 38. Mostly cloudy, warmer and windy Saturday. High 52. Sunny Sunday. High 53. Mostly cloudy Monday and warmer. High 57. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain next Tuesday. High 48.
kshb.com
Our nearly 90-hour frozen journey ending tomorrow.
Warming to then above average Wednesday and Thursday. Next chance of precipitation arrives Monday-Wednesday. Tonight: Clear start, partly cloudy and cold ending. Wednesday: High clouds and sunshine. Warmer afternoon. High: 40°. Wind: S/SW 5-15 mph. Thursday: Sunnier and warmer afternoon with another big jump in temperatures. Low: 21° High: 47°...
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
kshb.com
3 local Kansas City-area law enforcement agencies show support for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom spirit is reaching all parts of Kansas City, from pet shelters to local businesses. Even the local law enforcement agencies are joining in on the fun of representing Chiefs Kingdom. In honor of the Kansas City Chiefs reaching the Super Bowl, three...
tourcounsel.com
The Village at Briarcliff | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
The Village at Briarcliff is a simple mall with few options to visit if you want to go shopping. But, if you don't have another shopping center nearby, this site can solve your needs. The best thing about this site is its schedule, which is available 24 hours a day.
These projects in Kansas City’s Northland should see progress in 2023
Kansas City and multiple northern suburbs have a bevy of substantive development plans underway or on deck in the coming years.
kshb.com
Kansas avenges loss to K-State in Sunflower Showdown
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Kansas avenged a loss to Kansas State just a couple of weeks ago with a 90-78 victory over the seventh-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night. Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 18...
ATF Kansas City responds to shooting scene at Target in Omaha, Nebraska
The ATF Kansas City assisted in responding to a shooting scene around noon Tuesday at a Target near 178th Street and West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.
Witness describes crash, semi dragging car for 8 miles on Kansas City interstate
It started early morning Wednesday at State Line Road and the stoplight for the on ramp to Interstate 435 westbound.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born in Kansas
Monoamniotic twins, commonly known as 'MoMo' twins, make up less than 0.1 percent of all pregnancies.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it
Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to The Kansas City Star.
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
Kansas City’s South Loop Link rejected for $60M federal grant
The U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a bid for a $60 million grant supporting Kansas City’s effort to build a park atop Downtown’s South Loop.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
Prairie Village man sentenced for 2022 deadly DWI Ward Parkway crash
Zachary Zorich is sentenced in connection to a June 2022 DWI crash on Ward Parkway that killed 25-year-old Remington Williams.
Employee operating front-end loader hit by train, dies at Fort Leavenworth
A Fort Leavenworth civilian employee died Tuesday after being hit by a train while working near the Sherman Army Airfield.
