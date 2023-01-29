ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

One more day of below normal temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One more day of below normal temperatures with sunshine. High 28. Scattered clouds and sunshine Wednesday. High 41. Sunshine Thursday. High 47. Sunny and briefly colder Friday. High 38. Mostly cloudy, warmer and windy Saturday. High 52. Sunny Sunday. High 53. Mostly cloudy Monday and warmer. High 57. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain next Tuesday. High 48.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Our nearly 90-hour frozen journey ending tomorrow.

Warming to then above average Wednesday and Thursday. Next chance of precipitation arrives Monday-Wednesday. Tonight: Clear start, partly cloudy and cold ending. Wednesday: High clouds and sunshine. Warmer afternoon. High: 40°. Wind: S/SW 5-15 mph. Thursday: Sunnier and warmer afternoon with another big jump in temperatures. Low: 21° High: 47°...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Kansas avenges loss to K-State in Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Kansas avenged a loss to Kansas State just a couple of weeks ago with a 90-78 victory over the seventh-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night. Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 18...
MANHATTAN, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO

