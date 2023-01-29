Read full article on original website
Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks Have Inquired About Saddiq Bey
The Knicks want to make a move for Saddiq Bey.
Jazz Have 'Strong Interest' in Trade For Mavs' Dorian Finney-Smith
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith is drawing trade interest from the Utah Jazz ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline.
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby
The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
Bleacher Report
O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans Eyeing Raptors Wing amid Knicks Trade Buzz
Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is one of the more popular names on the trade market this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on FanDuelTV Wednesday that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby prior to the impending trade deadline. "I'm told the Suns,...
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Toronto Raptors Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are interested in a Toronto Raptors player.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Prepared to Offer 3 1st-Round Picks for Raptors' OG Anunoby
If the Toronto Raptors decide to move OG Anunoby before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the New York Knicks are expected to make a significant offer for the 25-year-old. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Knicks are "widely believed" to be preparing an offer of three first-round draft picks for Anunoby.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Interests 'Half the League' at Trade Deadline
As the Feb. 9 trade deadline draws closer, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly have a coveted player that interests multiple teams around the NBA. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, "half the league is calling" the Hawks to inquire about potential trades for shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Amick noted that Bogdanovic...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jazz Eye Equivalent of 1st-Rounder in Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt Trades
The Utah Jazz are reportedly seeking the "equivalent of a first-round pick" to acquire either Malik Beasley or Jarred Vanderbilt in trades, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have reportedly showed interest in trades for both players, per Scotto, while New York Knicks executive...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams
The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith
The Dallas Mavericks are getting sustained trade interest in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to multiple reports. Action Network's Matt Moore reported the Mavs "have been fielding offers for their wings in an effort to upgrade" and that Hardaway "is the name most commonly mentioned." The Athletic's Shams...
Bleacher Report
Bojan Bogdanović Responds to Pistons Trade Rumors: 'It's Not in My Control'
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Pistons' Saddiq Bey Has Drawn Interest from NY Ahead of Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks are reportedly among the teams interested in exploring a trade for Saddiq Bey before next month's NBA trade deadline. "In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit," SNY's Ian Begley reported. "The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don't know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective."
Bleacher Report
Celtics Trade Rumors: Boston Expected to Explore Frontcourt Market Ahead of Deadline
The Boston Celtics are expected to "scan the league for another big man" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to Jay King of The Athletic. King listed Mason Plumlee, Jae'Sean Tate, P.J. Washington, Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher as potential options to shore up the frontcourt. Shams Charania...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Allow Bucks to Speak with Jae Crowder amid Heat, Hawks Buzz
With less than two weeks to go before the NBA trade deadline, the Jae Crowder talks are starting to heat up. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks have received permission from the Phoenix Suns to meet with Crowder. Charania noted the Miami Heat are among...
Bleacher Report
NBA Executives Believe O.G. Anunoby Trade with Raptors Could Be Targeted by Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are in win-now mode with one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they reportedly have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. "There's been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at Anunoby given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come," Michael Scotto reported Tuesday on the HoopsHype Podcast.
Bleacher Report
Clippers Trade Rumors: Fred VanVleet a More Likely LAC Target than Mike Conley
The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly more interested in Fred VanVleet than Mike Conley if they are going to address the point guard position ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. "Conley to the Clippers, I can tell you that that one is, I think, unlikely to happen because I...
Bleacher Report
Lakers vs. Pelicans Moved Earlier Saturday as LeBron James Pursues NBA Scoring Record
The Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans game on Saturday has been bumped two hours earlier to 6 p.m. ET and will now be nationally televised on ESPN2 as Lakers star forward LeBron James pursues the NBA's career points record. The 18-time All-Star and four-time NBA MVP is averaging...
Bleacher Report
Suns' Devin Booker Reportedly Could Return From Groin Injury vs. Nets
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could return from a groin injury for Tuesday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Booker has been sidelined the last five weeks with a left groin strain and hasn't played since a Dec. 25 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Booker hinted at...
