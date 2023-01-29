ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby

The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans Eyeing Raptors Wing amid Knicks Trade Buzz

Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is one of the more popular names on the trade market this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on FanDuelTV Wednesday that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby prior to the impending trade deadline. "I'm told the Suns,...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams

The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith

The Dallas Mavericks are getting sustained trade interest in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to multiple reports. Action Network's Matt Moore reported the Mavs "have been fielding offers for their wings in an effort to upgrade" and that Hardaway "is the name most commonly mentioned." The Athletic's Shams...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Bojan Bogdanović Responds to Pistons Trade Rumors: 'It's Not in My Control'

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Pistons' Saddiq Bey Has Drawn Interest from NY Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks are reportedly among the teams interested in exploring a trade for Saddiq Bey before next month's NBA trade deadline. "In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit," SNY's Ian Begley reported. "The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don't know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NBA Executives Believe O.G. Anunoby Trade with Raptors Could Be Targeted by Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in win-now mode with one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they reportedly have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. "There's been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at Anunoby given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come," Michael Scotto reported Tuesday on the HoopsHype Podcast.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Suns' Devin Booker Reportedly Could Return From Groin Injury vs. Nets

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could return from a groin injury for Tuesday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Booker has been sidelined the last five weeks with a left groin strain and hasn't played since a Dec. 25 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Booker hinted at...
PHOENIX, AZ

