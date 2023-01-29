ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

jacksonprogress-argus.com

Mississippi State hands South Carolina sixth straight loss

Shakeel Moore scored 22 points as Mississippi State won on the road in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday night, beating South Carolina 66-51. Moore made 9 of 11 shots, sank a pair of 3-pointers and also knocked down two free throws for the Bulldogs (14-8, 2-7 SEC), who won their second straight game. Moore also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
COLUMBIA, SC
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Without Mike Miles Jr., No. 15 TCU handles West Virginia

JaKobe Coles scored 17 points and Damion Baugh racked up 16 points and 10 assists as No. 15 TCU defeated West Virginia 76-72 on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) were playing without guard Mike Miles Jr., who...
FORT WORTH, TX
jacksonprogress-argus.com

No. 15 TCU, surging WVU battle for 2nd time in as many weeks

Familiarity will not be a problem when No. 15 TCU looks to get back on track against surging West Virginia on Tuesday in a return to Big 12 Conference play in Fort Worth, Texas. The teams, who played on Jan. 18 in Morgantown, W.Va., continue the conference grind after participating...
FORT WORTH, TX

