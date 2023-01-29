ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Boston College uses balanced effort to upset No. 20 Clemson

Makai Ashton-Langford had 15 points to lead four scorers in double figures as Boston College stifled No. 20 Clemson late en route to Tuesday night's 62-54 win in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Ashton-Langford also nabbed six steals, while Jaeden Zackery added 13 points, and Prince Aligbe and Quinten Post chipped in...
CLEMSON, SC
No. 25 Auburn strolls to victory over Georgia

Allen Flanigan scored a game-high 22 points and Johni Broome added 19 points and 18 rebounds as No. 25 Auburn cruised to a 94-73 victory over visiting Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday. Flannigan shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while...
AUBURN, GA
Depleted Florida State hits road vs. formidable NC State

Predicted in the preseason to finish in fifth and 10th place, respectively, in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Florida State and North Carolina State have flipped those positions in the standings entering their Wednesday matchup in Raleigh, N.C. While NC State (17-5, 7-4 ACC) has risen behind a trio of active,...
RALEIGH, NC
Road Trip: Georgia's 2023 Recruiting Class

As National Signing Day 2023 comes to an end, we can start to finalize our opinions on Georgia’s haul. There’s still movement that can happen - top-tight end target Duce Robinson just pushed back his decision - but the class is basically finished. First off, it’s hard to...
ATHENS, GA

