ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Commercial Appeal

Kenneth Lofton Jr. to represent Memphis Grizzlies in NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

The Memphis Grizzlies have five rookies on their roster, so there was a decent chance that at least one of them would be at NBA All-Star Weekend. On Tuesday, the NBA announced Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be representing the Grizzlies in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Lofton earned a selection through the G League candidates. For the Rising Stars game, the NBA selects the best rookies, sophomores and G League players. Lofton was one of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
dallasexpress.com

Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons

Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

OG Anunoby Trade Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans, Knicks, Suns Linked

There has been a lot of interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby on the NBA trade market this season, and this may have some bearing on his future. At least four teams expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby before the impending trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on FanDuelTV Wednesday — including the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers, in addition to the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

NBA predictions and picks: Bucks vs. Hornets, Nuggets vs. Pelicans

We went 1-2 against the spread with our NBA predictions and picks on Monday – cashing on the undervalued Wizards as road favorites but coming up short with the underdog Lakers and Warriors against high-profile foes. We’ll look to even the score on Tuesday with just five games on a light NBA betting menu. That said, there are two contests that jump right off the page, both featuring big favorites with dramatically different tests facing them ahead of the night’s action. Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM for Tuesday’s slate: Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes NBA Tuesday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy