This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Is Built Around Pascal Siakam
There will be a lot of eyes on the Toronto Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Many insiders consider them as the main team that front offices monitor. Could that include the Memphis Grizzlies?. No matter what NBA team you root for, you’ve got to respect the Grizzlies. Albeit,...
Ja Morant’s Savage Move After Pacers' Rookie Andrew Nembhard Told His Dad To “Shut Up”
Ja Morant savagely trash-talked Pacers' rookie Andrew Nembhard after a conversation between Nembhard and Tee Morant.
How much can Danny Green's return help the Memphis Grizzlies?
The Memphis Grizzlies went 0-5 on a recent and lost Steven Adams to a right PCL sprain for the next three-to-five weeks. Still, not all hope is lost in Memphis. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and help is on the way. Danny Green is expected to make his...
Memphis Grizzlies linked to trade for Toronto Raptors star to strengthen title hopes
After finishing second in the Western Conference a year ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on top in 2023. Well,
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Indiana Pacers rumored to be interested in Utah Jazz big man Jarred Vanderbilt
The Indiana Pacers are quickly approaching the NBA’s trade deadline. And decision time has arrived on their direction for the
Kenneth Lofton Jr. to represent Memphis Grizzlies in NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge
The Memphis Grizzlies have five rookies on their roster, so there was a decent chance that at least one of them would be at NBA All-Star Weekend. On Tuesday, the NBA announced Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be representing the Grizzlies in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Lofton earned a selection through the G League candidates. For the Rising Stars game, the NBA selects the best rookies, sophomores and G League players. Lofton was one of the...
Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
The New York Knicks suffered the wrath of a (relatively) healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a hard-fought overtime victory in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, 129-123. Unsurprisingly, both Lakers stars have popped up on the injury report again as LA prepares for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
dallasexpress.com
Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons
Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
Indiana Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard discusses Myles Turner's contract extension
The Pacers President of Basketball Operations discussed Myles Turner's new contract
Happy at home, Grizzlies host Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies will aim to continue their torrid play at home on Wednesday night when they host the Portland
How Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers came to an agreement on a 2-year contract extension
The Indiana Pacers officially secured Myles Turner, their starting center and longest-tenured player. The two sides agreed to a two-year
OG Anunoby Trade Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans, Knicks, Suns Linked
There has been a lot of interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby on the NBA trade market this season, and this may have some bearing on his future. At least four teams expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby before the impending trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on FanDuelTV Wednesday — including the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers, in addition to the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.
FOX Sports
Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
NBA predictions and picks: Bucks vs. Hornets, Nuggets vs. Pelicans
We went 1-2 against the spread with our NBA predictions and picks on Monday – cashing on the undervalued Wizards as road favorites but coming up short with the underdog Lakers and Warriors against high-profile foes. We’ll look to even the score on Tuesday with just five games on a light NBA betting menu. That said, there are two contests that jump right off the page, both featuring big favorites with dramatically different tests facing them ahead of the night’s action. Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM for Tuesday’s slate: Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes NBA Tuesday...
