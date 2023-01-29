Read full article on original website
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
LOS ANGELES — Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday. Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis.
A therapist stumbles on a whole new way to treat patients in 'Shrinking'
This is FRESH AIR. A new comedy series streaming on Apple TV+ called "Shrinking" stars Jason Segel from "How I Met Your Mother" as a therapist trying to deal with people's problems and issues, including his own. The first two episodes premiered Friday with new episodes shown weekly. The co-stars of "Shrinking" include Harrison Ford, who recently began starring on his first series for television, the Western period drama "1923" on Paramount+. Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review.
As Ryuichi Sakamoto returns with '12,' fellow artists recall his impact
MICHAEL JACKSON: (Singing) All along I had to talk about it. But like a two-edged sword, it cuts you and it stab me. MARTÍNEZ: Because of some legal disputes, Jackson's version never made it onto "Thriller," though it was eventually released a year after Jackson's death. We tell you this because one of the co-founders of Yellow Magic Orchestra went on to become a widely respected artist across genres, from film scores to techno and hip-hop. Ryuichi Sakamoto is both an Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer and a highly sought-after collaborator. Sakamoto recently released his 15th solo album. He made it while undergoing treatment for cancer. He wasn't able to record an interview. So instead, we talked to some of the artists he's worked with about his career.
The original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, has died at age 64
LISA LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Lurch, where are you, Lurch? It's me, Wednesday. MARTÍNEZ: Among her many mischievous hobbies, her character liked to play with spiders and detonate dynamite. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE ADDAMS FAMILY") LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Don't you trust me? I'm your friend. INSKEEP: Loring...
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In her book, "Platonic," she writes that friendship is just as important to finding happiness and well-being as romantic and family ties. Kavitha George with NPR's Life Kit sat down with Franco to learn how to find new friends and deepen existing friendships.
Barrett Strong, an early Motown star, has died at 81
MARVIN GAYE: (Singing) Ooh, I bet you're wondering how I knew 'bout your plans to make me blue with some other guy... SUMMERS: NPR culture correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas has this remembrance. ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: Barrett Strong was born in West Point, Miss., in 1941, but left with his family at...
HBO's 'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's hit 'Long Long Time'
(SOUNDBITE OF LINDA RONSTADT SONG, "LONG LONG TIME") Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It may have been a long, long time since you heard this song by Linda Ronstadt. But thanks to Sunday's episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us," the '70s hit is back, just like when "Stranger Things" stirred up some '80s vibes with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." "The Last of Us" used "Long Long Time" three times in the episode. And an hour after it aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.
Vinyl album sales keep rising, as CT customers seek warm authentic sounds of favorite record
Vinyl records nearly disappeared in the 1980s and '90s when the analogue format was largely replaced by the arrival of the compact disc. But that’s all changed. According to Billboard, vinyl sales have been rising for 17 straight years. Last year, vinyl album sales outpaced CD album sales in the United States for the second year in a row.
'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'
The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards. The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction novel revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.
Connecticut drag queens shine in latest season of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'
RuPaul’s Drag Race is an Emmy-award winning series on MTV that pits drag queens from around the country against each other to become “America’s next drag superstar.” The cultural phenomenon is in its 15th season. Previous to this season, there has never been a drag contestant...
