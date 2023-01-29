ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Connecticut Public

'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

LOS ANGELES — Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday. Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Connecticut Public

A therapist stumbles on a whole new way to treat patients in 'Shrinking'

This is FRESH AIR. A new comedy series streaming on Apple TV+ called "Shrinking" stars Jason Segel from "How I Met Your Mother" as a therapist trying to deal with people's problems and issues, including his own. The first two episodes premiered Friday with new episodes shown weekly. The co-stars of "Shrinking" include Harrison Ford, who recently began starring on his first series for television, the Western period drama "1923" on Paramount+. Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Connecticut Public

As Ryuichi Sakamoto returns with '12,' fellow artists recall his impact

MICHAEL JACKSON: (Singing) All along I had to talk about it. But like a two-edged sword, it cuts you and it stab me. MARTÍNEZ: Because of some legal disputes, Jackson's version never made it onto "Thriller," though it was eventually released a year after Jackson's death. We tell you this because one of the co-founders of Yellow Magic Orchestra went on to become a widely respected artist across genres, from film scores to techno and hip-hop. Ryuichi Sakamoto is both an Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer and a highly sought-after collaborator. Sakamoto recently released his 15th solo album. He made it while undergoing treatment for cancer. He wasn't able to record an interview. So instead, we talked to some of the artists he's worked with about his career.
Connecticut Public

The original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, has died at age 64

LISA LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Lurch, where are you, Lurch? It's me, Wednesday. MARTÍNEZ: Among her many mischievous hobbies, her character liked to play with spiders and detonate dynamite. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE ADDAMS FAMILY") LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Don't you trust me? I'm your friend. INSKEEP: Loring...
Connecticut Public

Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age

Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In her book, "Platonic," she writes that friendship is just as important to finding happiness and well-being as romantic and family ties. Kavitha George with NPR's Life Kit sat down with Franco to learn how to find new friends and deepen existing friendships.
Connecticut Public

HBO's 'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's hit 'Long Long Time'

(SOUNDBITE OF LINDA RONSTADT SONG, "LONG LONG TIME") Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It may have been a long, long time since you heard this song by Linda Ronstadt. But thanks to Sunday's episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us," the '70s hit is back, just like when "Stranger Things" stirred up some '80s vibes with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." "The Last of Us" used "Long Long Time" three times in the episode. And an hour after it aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.
Connecticut Public

'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'

The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards. The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction novel revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.
VIRGINIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy