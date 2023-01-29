ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Broncos’ Owner Met With Jim Harbaugh Again Last Week

There appears to be yet another twist in the seemingly-endless Jim Harbaugh saga this year.

Harbaugh, who announced two weeks ago that he'd be returning for another season at Michigan , reportedly met with Broncos' ownership just last week.

According to an article written by NFL insider Adam Schefter this Saturday, Broncos owner Greg Penner organized this second official conversation with Harbaugh, however, this time the meeting was face-to-face.

Harbaugh was rumored to be among the top candidates for the Broncos' vacant head coaching position before choosing to return to the Wolverines on January 16th.

He pulled his name out of consideration for the job shortly after completing a virtual interview with Denver.

Despite Harbaugh accepting the sit-down with Penner, Schefter notes that a deal failed to materialize.

Further, the NFL insider claims that the Broncos' were simply doing the same "due diligence" as they'd done for seven other candidates in their search.

With Harbaugh seemingly out of the picture for good, Denver will likely focus their attention on the other potential hires they've interviewed over the past few weeks.

Names to watch include former Saints' head coach Sean Payton, former Lions and Colts skipper Jim Caldwell, as well as in-house options like defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

At least until next season, it appears that Harbaugh is done with NFL interest.

