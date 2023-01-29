A couple is facing charges after police said they ran a "chop shop" out of their Pembroke Pines home where they kept a number of stolen cars and vehicle parts. Edson Baron, 33, and Samorra Baron, 27, were arrested on five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a chop shop, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO