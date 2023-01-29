Read full article on original website
Click10.com
2 die, including teen, after car shot up near elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including a teenage boy, were inside a vehicle that was shot up late Tuesday night in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of Northwest Sixth Avenue, approaching 151st Street, near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School. Miami-Dade police said at...
WSVN-TV
Man, teen dead following shooting in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, leaving a young man and a teenage boy dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police officers were still gathered at the scene of the shooting near Northwest 151st Street and Sixth Avenue, at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, as they continued to investigate.
Miami New Times
Thin Skinned? Miami Cop Cited for Choking Man Who Called Him Nasty Name (VIDEO)
"You are on my property bitch!" A local resident uttered those fateful words to a Miami Police Department sergeant about a second before the officer grabbed him by the neck, pinned him against a metal fence, and had him arrested. The incident took place during a December 2021 domestic violence...
WSVN-TV
Security guard shocked with Taser after macing Lauderhill Police officer during traffic stop
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill Police officer made the split-second decision to use his Taser after a traffic stop involving a security officer took a violent turn, police said. The police officer involved in Sunday night’s incident was temporarily incapacitated after, investigators said, he was blinded by mace as...
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
NBC Miami
Couple Ran ‘Chop Shop' Out of Pembroke Pines Home, Had Multiple Stolen Cars: Police
A couple is facing charges after police said they ran a "chop shop" out of their Pembroke Pines home where they kept a number of stolen cars and vehicle parts. Edson Baron, 33, and Samorra Baron, 27, were arrested on five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a chop shop, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
SB Sawgrass Expressway reopens at Sample Road after drivers injured in 2-car crash
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened to traffic in Coral Springs after a violent crash led to the closure of all southbound lanes and sent both drivers involved to the hospital. Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the two-car wreck, near Sample Road,...
WSVN-TV
Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Crandon Boulevard
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a driver who took off. Carlos Trevisson Maza was out for an evening bike ride when he was hit by the driver who didn’t stop, Tuesday. It happened along Crandon Boulevard, near...
WSVN-TV
Investigation underway following deputy-involved shooting after pursuit in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A investigation has been launched after a deputies said they were forced to fire after a pursuit. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle connected to a robbery at a TD Bank branch, located at 3875 N. Federal Highway, Monday morning. When...
WSVN-TV
Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
WSVN-TV
Fire in Lauderdale Lakes under investigation after 1 person, 3 children injured
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are piecing together clues of a Lauderdale Lakes apartment fire. Flames broke out near Northwest 36th Street and 50th Avenue, Monday afternoon. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were able to make their way into the building to extinguish the blaze. Officials said there was...
WSVN-TV
Solved: 20-year-old case of missing mother found in car
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A decades-old mystery has finally been solved. The clues to the whereabouts of a missing mother were recently found in a car in a Davie canal. After more than 20 years of waiting and wondering, a daughter now has some sense of closure in this missing person’s case.
WSVN-TV
Driver extricated after van rolls over after crash in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash happened in Deerfield Beach. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Southeast Seventh Street and Federal Highway, Tuesday afternoon. A van was seen rolled on its side. Rescuers had to extricate the driver trapped in the wreckage. The other cars involved ended up...
cbs12.com
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
WSVN-TV
BSO conduct death investigation after body found in Weston home
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly discovery was made at a home in Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are now conducting a death investigation inside a home in the Savannah gated community along the 1400 block of Majesty Terrace, Tuesday afternoon. The person’s identity or how they died...
WSVN-TV
2-car crash closes southbound lanes of Sawgrass Expressway; driver transported in critical condition
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of a highway has been shut down and a person was left in critical condition after a two-car crash. Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the wreck in the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway, near Sample Road, Wednesday afternoon. The...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into home in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a home in Miramar. This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, just off of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the green Mustang that crashed. None were injured, save for a busted lip on one of the occupants.
WSVN-TV
Teacher hit by student during classroom brawl at North Miami Senior High School
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher took a hard fall after getting caught in the middle of some campus chaos. The incident happened when students began fighting in a classroom, and cellphone video showed a glimpse of it all. The teacher was thrown to the ground, and school officials...
Bicyclist crossing Lake Worth Beach Bridge dies in crash
A 27-year man improperly riding a bicycle in the inside eastbound lane on Lake Avenue just east of the Lake Worth Beach drawbridge died in a crash with a 2015 BMW early Monday, PBSO said.
