Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Man, teen dead following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, leaving a young man and a teenage boy dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police officers were still gathered at the scene of the shooting near Northwest 151st Street and Sixth Avenue, at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, as they continued to investigate.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Couple Ran ‘Chop Shop' Out of Pembroke Pines Home, Had Multiple Stolen Cars: Police

A couple is facing charges after police said they ran a "chop shop" out of their Pembroke Pines home where they kept a number of stolen cars and vehicle parts. Edson Baron, 33, and Samorra Baron, 27, were arrested on five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a chop shop, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Crandon Boulevard

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a driver who took off. Carlos Trevisson Maza was out for an evening bike ride when he was hit by the driver who didn’t stop, Tuesday. It happened along Crandon Boulevard, near...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
WSVN-TV

Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Solved: 20-year-old case of missing mother found in car

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A decades-old mystery has finally been solved. The clues to the whereabouts of a missing mother were recently found in a car in a Davie canal. After more than 20 years of waiting and wondering, a daughter now has some sense of closure in this missing person’s case.
DAVIE, FL
cbs12.com

Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO conduct death investigation after body found in Weston home

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly discovery was made at a home in Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are now conducting a death investigation inside a home in the Savannah gated community along the 1400 block of Majesty Terrace, Tuesday afternoon. The person’s identity or how they died...
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into home in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a home in Miramar. This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, just off of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the green Mustang that crashed. None were injured, save for a busted lip on one of the occupants.
MIRAMAR, FL

