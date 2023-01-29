Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
What did Tony Romo say during Bengals-Chiefs game that’s causing social media uproar?
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call
Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk could be smart move, Mike Francesa says
Numbah One isn’t sold on re-signing Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is set to be a free agent after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards in 2022. But former WFAN host Mike Francesa says the Giants shouldn’t break the bank for Barkley. Per ESNY:
Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview
The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How much will it cost to see Eagles play Chiefs in Super Bowl 57?
Going to see the Philadelphia Eagles play at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 57 could get pricey.
NFL Fans Are Ripping Patrick Mahomes' Wife For Her Postgame Message
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound for the third time in four years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Chiefs got some help from Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to send the Bengals packing. Brittany ...
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank
Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Comments / 0