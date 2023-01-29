Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Interest in ENS domain names remains low; the reason is quite surprising
Interest in ENS domain names remains at a minimum. The rally in ENS’ price since the year began has put many of its holders in profit. According to data from Dune Analytics, the interest in .eth domain registrations has remained low, with only 53,359 Ethereum Name Service (ENS) registrations recorded thus far in the current year.
ambcrypto.com
XRP aims for a patterned breakout- Is a 7% hike likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ripple [XRP] formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the three-hour chart. A patterned breakout on the upside could offer more gains. Ripple’s [XRP] recent rally slowed, ushering in...
ambcrypto.com
Why Solana’s [SOL] recent gains might be undercut by this metric’s findings
‘Overvalued’ Solana’s indicators seemed to indicate the arrival of market bears. On the contrary, SOL’s demand across the derivatives market increased. TK Ventures and CoinWire’s data revealed that Solana [SOL] is now the most overvalued blockchain. This was determined using the market capitalization/TVL metric. When a network’s market cap to TVL ratio is above 1.0, it means that the network is overvalued, which can result in a price correction. As Solana’s MKC/TVL value was 17.5, the probability of increased selling pressure can be considered to be high.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT] dropped to a key support zone; can bulls prevail?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOT was neutral after a sharp drop on the 12-hour chart. A price reversal could happen if demand increases at the crucial support zone. The value of Polkadot...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin difficulty hits its highest point in over a year: What should miners expect?
Bitcoin mining difficulty recently reached close to 40.0T. The rise in network difficulty comes as price and hashrate saw a rise. The remarkable ascent of Bitcoin [BTC] has been a topic of critical importance in the broader cryptocurrency community. Not surprisingly, the price increase seen by other coins and tokens followed the king coin’s price increase.
ambcrypto.com
Curve Finance: Few factors to consider before you leap into any CRV trade
CRV’s price has rallied by over 100% since the year started. Buyers can no longer support any further price rally, as bullish sentiment weakens. The price of Curve Finance’s CRV token has seen a significant increase, doubling in value since the beginning of the current bull cycle. Exchanging hands at $1.08 at press time, the alt’s value has risen by 107% in the last 30 days, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
ambcrypto.com
Lido Finance: Decline in TVL, re-emergence of bears, and everything in between
Due to the fall in prices of some native coins, Lido’s TVL declined in the last week. The buying pressure for LDO has declined significantly, and a price drawback might be on the horizon. Lido Finance [LDO], a prominent liquid staking protocol, experienced a drop in its Total Value...
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap’s patterned breakout is likely, investors can benefit from these targets
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. UNI chalked an ascending triangle with a potential bullish breakout. The altcoin recorded an uptick in open interest (OI) rates at press time. Uniswap’s [UNI] rally in January...
ambcrypto.com
Arbitrum DeFi protocol shows promise, but is it bankable in the long run
MUX protocol saw promising growth in trading volume and fees. The protocol’s native token MCB shot up by 6% at press time. MUX Protocol, a decentralized perpetuals exchange, made players in the DeFi arena sit up and take notice. Built on layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum, MUX has seen considerable growth in key performance indicators (KPIs) over the past few weeks, as highlighted by a crypto analyst on 31 January.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] drops to crucial support zone: Is a price reversal likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK dropped to a key demand zone. LINK monthly holders’ profits tanked. Chainlink [LINK] saw a short-term devaluation on 30 January, but a recovery could be likely....
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin [DOGE] to rise beyond 40%? Whale activity may spur rally
Dogecoin recently saw an increase in whale transactions. The dog-themed token has also recently seen a spike in its daily active addresses. Whale activity has increased for Dogecoin [DOGE], which is also the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Whales’ action boosted the token price and impacted some other indicators as well.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: A tale of how short traders caused a price rally in January
BTC saw a huge number of short trader liquidations in the last month, hence the price rally. With waning buying pressure, BTC’s price might soon suffer a correction. In January 2023, Bitcoin [BTC] markets experienced their strongest monthly performance since October 2021, with a year-to-date (YTD) increase of over 43%. Glassnode, in a new report, found that this unexpected spike in value put BTC’s price at its highest level since August 2022, with a weekly increase of 6.6% from its low of $22,400.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin [LTC] is ready to celebrate, but here’s why whales could spoil the party
High hash rate and no network outages were indicative of a secured network. LTC dropped by 3.15% at press time, sparking fears of a strong pullback. Few other cryptocurrencies have performed as well as Litecoin [LTC] in 2022’s bear market. Since hitting the lows of June 2022, both the price and market cap have more than doubled in value at press time, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
ambcrypto.com
BRICS challenges U.S. dollar, can it have an impact on Bitcoin as well?
Bitcoin may be thrust into unchartered territory as BRICS challenges the U.S. dollar. Assessing the potential outcome for Bitcoin if BRICS succeeds. An interesting thing is happening in the global arena and it might just be one of the major factors that may influence Bitcoin demand later this year. A battle is being waged against the dollar and this might challenge its global reserve status.
ambcrypto.com
Breaking down stats as crypto witnesses 93% YoY decline on exploits
According to research, cryptocurrency hacks caused $8.8 million in damages in January. When compared to the $121.4 million in exploitable losses in January 2022, January’s data indicated a 92.7% drop. In addition to the bullish cryptocurrency market rebound in January 2023, there have been other encouraging industry reports. This...
ambcrypto.com
What’s causing UNI’s declining price action despite increased whale interest?
UNI remained one of the top choices of the whales. A few of the metrics and market indicators suggested a further downtrend in the coming days. On 31 January, Uniswap [UNI] released details related to its new Permit2 smart contract, which is a token approval contract that can share and manage token approvals of different smart contracts. According to the latest tweet, Permit2 smart contract allows for seamless token approvals across web3 dApps, making things easier.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot: Despite several updates in the past week, why did DOT fail to impress
Polkadot Ecosystem Weekly digest revealed major updates that happened in the network. Performance on the metrics and price fronts was not as promising. Polkadot [DOT] published the latest edition of Polkadot Ecosystem Weekly Digest on 30 January, which highlighted all the notable developments that took place on its ecosystem over the last seven days.
ambcrypto.com
Tezos [XTZ] holders can expect price drawback this week, here’s why
XTZ’s price has rallied by 61% since the year began. Daily chart readings, however, revealed that a price correction might be imminent. According to data from the cryptocurrency price tracking platform CoinMarketcap, Tezos native coin XTZ ranked as one of the best-performing crypto assets in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Can February see Bitcoin [BTC] do a January? The odds are…
Bitcoin’s MVRV ratio and NUPL have not yet hit a strong accumulation zone. The coin’s UTXO may need to break out of its resistance to sustain January’s momentum while U.S interest rates could also affect BTC’s demand. Bitcoin’s [BTC] 43% hike in January surely brought rays...
ambcrypto.com
Is Uniswap [UNI] really overvalued? These metrics can help us answer
UNI token may be overvalued based on the fee-to-market cap ratio. Bot activity on the protocol along with order flow toxicity increased. Based on token terminal data, it was observed that UNI, the native token of Uniswap, was trading at a 16.20x multiple to the annualized fees it generated. Uniswap...
Comments / 0