Holyoke, MA

One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.

Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.

Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.

Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.

State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.

CBS Boston

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

