One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting 00:19

HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.

Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.

Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.

Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.

State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.