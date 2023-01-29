Read full article on original website
Bubba Watson on Masters Champions Dinner: 'I'll sit wherever [Scottie Scheffler] tells me ... I'll sit outside'
Scottie Scheffler has joked that he’ll have a “separate table” for Bubba Watson at this year’s Masters Champions Dinner. Even if that was true, Watson says he’d have no issue. “Hey, as long as I'm in the Champions Dinner, I'm fine,” Watson said Tuesday in...
Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed
Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
OWGR: Rory McIlroy solidifies top spot, Max Homa reaches best ranking of career
There were scenarios in which Rory McIlroy didn’t maintain his top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking after last weekend. Instead, the Northern Irishman reminded us all why he’s held the No. 1 position since overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the fall. Facing drama and rain delays, McIlroy...
Power rankings, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Backing favorites or the field?
The PGA Tour heads to the Monterey Peninsula this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The first three rounds will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club, with a cut after the third round. The final round will be played at Pebble Beach.
PGA Tour Q-School to be played at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club
As PGA Tour Q-School returns for the first time in more than a decade later this year, it will be played in familiar territory. GolfChannel.com has learned that TPC Sawgrass will host the qualifying tournament in conjunction with nearby Sawgrass Country Club, according to an email from Sawgrass CC’s president to members. The news was first reported by Golfweek.
New PGA Tour rule can ban non-members for a year if they play 'unauthorized' events
The PGA Tour has moved to stem the flow of players to LIV Golf even beyond its own membership with a new regulation that comes with a one-year ban. According to the regulation, which began with the 2022-23 season, “any player who has participated in an unauthorized tournament is ineligible to compete in any event sanctioned by the PGA Tour for a period of one year.”
Odds and Ends: Back Viktor Hovland this week at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
As the PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach, California, for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, I start to reminisce on cashing the beautiful +6000 ticket on Tom Hoge last season. Hoge won the event by two strokes after his 4-under-68 in the final round. What a wild ride we were on for cashing such a large outright. Hoge started the round with a birdie, then a double on Nos. four and five. Nonetheless, he did the job and won us a large hunk of cash.
Jordan Spieth recalls harrowing shot on Pebble's 8th: 'A bad decision'
Fortunately for Jordan Spieth, he wouldn’t be able to recreate his harrowing recovery shot even if he wanted this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It was a year ago that Spieth attempted what was possibly the most dangerous shot in PGA Tour history, his tee ball on the famed eighth hole coming to rest precariously close to the edge of the cliff over Carmel Bay. Despite pleas from caddie Michael Greller, Spieth took on the shot and almost immediately retreated to safety after impact. His daring approach wound up left of the green, but in true Spieth fashion, he sank a 20-footer for a miraculous par. That spurred him to a third-round 63.
Shane Lowry splits with caddie Bo Martin after rocky start to 2023
Shane Lowry is looking for a new caddie ahead of the year’s first major. The Irish Independent first reported that Lowry and his caddie, Bo Martin, have split following last week’s Dubai Desert Classic. Ranked 22nd in the world, the Irishman is in the midst of a pedestrian...
Slimmer, rejuvenated Phil Mickelson 'embarrassed' by play last year
Confident that he has put a disappointing year behind him, Phil Mickelson claims that he is close to recapturing the form that saw him win the 2021 PGA Championship. Speaking ahead of the Asian Tour’s Saudi International, his first event in three months, the 52-year-old Mickelson was asked almost exclusively about his game and fitness. He told reporters that he’s trimmed down to his old college weight and still believes he is capable of accomplishing “special things” in the game’s biggest events.
China cancels Blue Bay tournament on LPGA Tour schedule
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Blue Bay LPGA has been canceled for the third time in four years because of what the LPGA Tour described as ongoing COVID-19 matters. The decision came from the China Golf Association, which regulates golf in the country. The tour said it looked forward to returning to Hainan Island in 2024.
Rose Zhang, two past champs highlight initial 70-player Augusta National Women's Amateur field
The top 45 eligible players in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking have accepted invitations for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. In total, 70 players have committed to the March 29-April 1 championship at Champions Retreat (first 36 holes) and Augusta National Golf Club (final round). They include two past champions, last year's winner Anna Davis and 2021 champ Tsubasa Kajitani, as well as world No. 1 Rose Zhang.
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Spot-shadowing a crazy couple of weeks
There was pettiness. There was controversy. There was a bit of innovation. And there were several impressive performances. It was a tumultuous week of golf, from Tee-gate with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, to Reed perhaps barking up the wrong tree, to Max Homa winning on the heels of a televised walk-and-talk.
Bryson DeChambeau has surgery to fix vertigo, no longer chasing distance
Bryson DeChambeau underwent surgery last month to alleviate an issue that has caused vertigo over the past few years. DeChambeau, making his first start of the year at the Asian Tour's Saudi International, said in a story on LIV Golf’s website that he had surgery Dec. 15 to remove a retention cyst in one of his maxillary sinuses. That cyst had restricted one of his nasal passages, leading to dizzy spells and bouts of vertigo that have plagued him since the 2020 Masters.
