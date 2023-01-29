Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: How much did Max Homa win at the Farmers Insurance Open?
Max Homa's birdie putt on the final hole on the South Course at Torrey Pines on Saturday earned him over $1.5 million. Winning is becoming a healthy habit for the 32-year-old on the PGA Tour. He carded a fantastic final-round score of 66 to come from five shots behind from...
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 picks: Expert picks, best bets for PGA Tour golf this week
Breaking down our PGA Tour expert picks for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in golf this week with the three-course rotation and 54-hole cut returning. Jon Rahm’s winning streak has come to an end and now he’s just done playing…well, he’s just not in the field for this week’s PGA Tour stop at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but the Spaniard on an absolute heater still finished Top 10 last week at Torrey Pines despite playing horribly (by his standards) on Sunday.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s shocking gear surprise in Dubai | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. After a two-month hiatus, Rory McIlroy returned to the course in Dubai with some new clubs in the bag. One of them was somewhat predictable — a 15-degree TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood that put on a show during our recent round of testing.
Golf Channel
OWGR: Rory McIlroy solidifies top spot, Max Homa reaches best ranking of career
There were scenarios in which Rory McIlroy didn’t maintain his top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking after last weekend. Instead, the Northern Irishman reminded us all why he’s held the No. 1 position since overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the fall. Facing drama and rain delays, McIlroy...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
GolfWRX
‘This guy does not stop’ – Tour pros take aim at Patrick Reed over latest rules controversy
The words Patrick Reed and controversy seem to go hand in hand these days, and it continued at the weekend. During the third round of the delayed Dubai Desert Classic, Reed took a penalty drop after identifying his ball lodged in one of a group of trees. Trouble is, the ball is only identifiable by a specific arrow marking in what appears to be a palm full of golf balls. And, in this case, by binoculars.
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
FOX Sports
Pebble Beach and Saudi International again share top billing
Site: Pebble Beach, California. Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,752. Par: 72); Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 6,858. Par: 72); Monterey Peninsula CC-Shore (Yardage: 6958. Par: 71). Prize money: $9 million. Winner's share: $1.62 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3...
Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events
Former champion Jordan Spieth has pledged to fight for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to become one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.As part of the response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year.The 20 events are made up of the four majors, the Players Championship, 12 elevated tournaments and three other events chosen by the players.The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not among those events in 2023 but precedes two which are – the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational – and...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed
Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
Golf Channel
Odds and Ends: Back Viktor Hovland this week at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
As the PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach, California, for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, I start to reminisce on cashing the beautiful +6000 ticket on Tom Hoge last season. Hoge won the event by two strokes after his 4-under-68 in the final round. What a wild ride we were on for cashing such a large outright. Hoge started the round with a birdie, then a double on Nos. four and five. Nonetheless, he did the job and won us a large hunk of cash.
